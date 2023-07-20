ASAP Rocky has been busy with a pregnant Rihanna as well as working on his new album. About the latter, he said in January, “It’s coming. It’s finished and we just putting the finishing touches on it.”

He’s back with “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n),” his first new song of the year. The exhilarating song adds to rumors that he and Rihanna are in fact married: “My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exotic,” he raps.

At a Spotify Beach performance in June, the rapper dedicated “DMB” to Rihanna, saying “my beautiful wife in the motherf**king building! I love her.” Also, at the end of Rocky’s “DMB” video from last year, his grills read “Marry Me?” while Rihanna’s grills read, “I do.”

ASAP Rocky discussed fatherhood in December of last year. “Honestly, I think fatherhood gives me more time to do exactly what I want,” he said. “I don’t have time for anything that isn’t priorities. It helps you prioritize, honestly. I love it. Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man. It’s lit right now. I can’t even describe it. Yo, you see this smile! I’m all smiles right now, man.”

Listen to “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)” above.