Welcome to another installment of Ask A Music Critic! And thanks to everyone who has sent me questions. Please keep them coming at steve.hyden@uproxx.com.

I just started your book Twilight Of The Gods (plug, plug, plug) and your mention of greatest hits albums having a lower rank on your tape shelf as a kid inspired this question: Are there any greatest hits albums that deserve respect?

I think there are two categories that do: Greatest hits albums that have cultural cache as an entity itself, like Bob Marley’s Legend, which has taken on a life of its own as a dorm room essential; and greatest hits albums that have higher aspirations than just collecting the hits, like Neil Young’s Decade, which tells the story of his career up to that point with deep cuts, unreleased tracks and, of course, really cool cover art.

And there’s the potential third category: Greatest hits albums that have every song you need. I’d put Steve Miller Band’s Greatest Hits 1974-1978 here. Thoughts? — John from Malden, Mass.

What a timely question! This week, it was reported that the Eagles’ Their Greatest Hits, 1971-1975 surpassed Michael Jackson’s Thriller as the best-selling album ever. In an era in which album sales continue to drop exponentially, the “best-selling” distinction feels a little antiquated. (Jackson has far out-streamed the Eagles on Spotify.) Nevertheless, the quintessential pop album of the ’80s is presently playing second fiddle to a compilation that the band members themselves objected to at the time. The Eagles were still a working band when Their Greatest Hits was released in 1976. (It came out less than a year before Hotel California, the Eagles’ most popular studio album and currently no. 3 on the all-time best-selling albums list. Sweet Jesus, people love them some Eagles!)

Since you’re the one who mentioned my book — available at fine booksellers and online everywhere! — I do write about how when I was a kid my taste was informed by reading music criticism, and one of the earliest lessons I gleaned was that greatest hits albums were not “real” albums. If you wanted to be a “true” fan, you had to dig into the proper studio output in order to ascertain an artist’s “essence.” Or something like that.

Now that I’m older and slightly wiser, I’ve grown out of that adolescent snobbiness. I still prefer proper (or artist-sanctioned) albums over (record label-sanctioned) compilations, but I’m also fascinated by the idea of greatest “greatest hits” albums. Not playlists, not boxed sets — traditional greatest hits collections that are packaged to look like regular albums, and sometimes take on the stature of regular classic albums.

I have got to hand it to you, John: Your three categories for greatness in the field of greatest hits albums make a lot of sense to me. Adding to what you’ve already mentioned: ABBA’s Gold, like Legend, seems like the perfect example of the first category, though you could also make a case for it belonging in the second and third categories. America’s Greatest Hits – History is a little less celebrated than those two records, but I would slot it for sure in the first and third categories, and possibly even the second. Gold and History do a great job of detailing career narratives for their respective artists, adding up to what feels like definitive takes.

I’ve often said that the 1993 Greatest Hits album for Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers — the one with the garish red cover — is my favorite greatest hits album ever. It’s certainly one of the greatest “road trip” records of all time. (It also scores extra points for introducing “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” which the band recorded as a bonus track, and then it became an actual greatest hit.) It probably belongs in the first category, though I wonder if the third category actively disqualifies it. (It most definitely does not include all of the Tom Petty tracks that you need.)

The third category is the thorniest one here, because it’s arguably the most important (providing “every song you need” is a greatest hits album’s number one job!) while also being the hardest to satisfy if you bother digging deeper into an artist’s discography. Madonna’s The Immaculate Collection and Credence Clearwater Revival’s Chronicle are both classic greatest hits albums — put them in the first category — but both acts also have several great studio albums worth investigating. Ditto that for the original Greatest Hits by Simon & Garfunkel, a staple of every baby-boomer parent’s record collection. (It’s the one where Paul and Art look like Muppets on the cover.) You get all the biggest chart hits on that record, but you won’t get “The Only Living Boy In New York.”

As always with music, the more you listen, the more you need.