Travis Scott has done really well his with Astroworld Festival over the past few years, as it routinely has some of the most appealing lineups on the fest circuit. Fans have come to expect that, so much so that the event sold out in May, well before the lineup was even announced. Speaking of that, Scott shared the lineup for the 2021 event today, which is returning on November 5 and 6 at Houston’s NRG Park.

The full lineup, in alphabetical order, consists of 21 Savage; Baby Keem; Bad Bunny; BIA; Chief Keef; Don Toliver; Earth, Wind & Fire; Houston All-Stars; Lil Baby; Master P; Roddy Ricch; Sheck Wes; Sofaygo; SZA; Teezo Touchdown; Toro Y Moi; Travis Scott; Tame Impala; Young Thug; and Yves Tumor.

SEE YA IN NOVEMBER pic.twitter.com/VZxRyiS2p0 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 26, 2021

Furthermore, a limited number of additional tickets went on sale today, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they were sold out by the time you read this.

This fest seems like a prime opportunity for Scott and Tame Impala to perform their Astroworld collaboration “Skeletons” together; Tame Impala recently performed it without Scott last month. Scott has certainly been in a collaborative mood as of late: He recently appeared on the new Young Thug album Punk and linked up with Don Toliver for a “Flocky Flocky” video.

