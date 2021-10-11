Don Toliver And Travis Scott’s Lo-Fi ‘Flocky Flocky’ Video Depicts A Debauched Day In Their Lives

Just days after releasing his third album, Life Of A Don, Houston rapper Don Toliver has paired one of the album’s standout songs, “Flocky Flocky,” with a suitably lo-fi video featuring his fellow Texan — and label boss — Travis Scott. The video’s shot like a throwback home movie, with grainy footage depicting the two rappers boarding private planes, riding in limos, hanging out in the studio, and throwing money at the strip club.

“Flocky Flocky” is the fourth video from Life Of A Don after “What You Need,” “Drugs N Hella Melodies,” and “Way Bigger.” In addition to Kali Uchis, who appears on “Drugs N Hella Melodies,” and Travis Scott, who appears on “Flocky Flocky” as well as “You,” the album features an appearance from Travis Scott collaborator Baby Keem on the song “Outerspace,” and HVN and SoFaygo on the song “Smoke.”

Travis Scott, meanwhile, has made a slew of appearances on new albums as fans await his own new album Utopia. In addition to his two appearances on Don’s album, Travis popped up on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and on Baby Keem’s The Melodic Blue. He’s also expecting his second child with Kylie Jenner while working on a companion film for Utopia.

Watch the video for Don Toliver and Travis Scott’s “Flocky Flocky” video.

Life Of A Don is out now on Cactus Jack and Atlantic. Get it here.