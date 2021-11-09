Ausar is a promising up-and-comer from the musically rich city of Chicago, and now the rapper has been granted a tremendous opportunity to make good on his potential.

In a new video from the Next Success series (presented by Uproxx and Sprite), Ausar gets the chance to work with Quincy Banks, an established creative pro in Los Angeles. The name may not be familiar, but his work certainly is: He’s contributed key visual elements to projects by artists like Lizzo, The Rolling Stones, and Charli XCX, among plenty of others. Needless to say, having Banks on your side isn’t something that should be taken lightly.

In the clip, the two meet up for the first time and quickly get to talking about the project at hand: a new video for Ausar’s song “Homies,” breaking down the track and what they want to accomplish with the visual for it.

