Austin City Limits Music Festival’s Stacked 2019 Lineup Includes Cardi B, Billie Eilish, And Childish Gambino

Held in Zilker Park the first two weekends of October, Austin City Limits is the last big event of music festival season. Over the last few years, ACL has begun booking different acts in its first and second weekends, but the 2019 lineup asks festivalgoers to make some impossible decisions. Cardi B weekend one or Robyn weekend two?

The ACL lineup is finally here, and the top lines are stacked. Headliners Guns ‘N’ Roses are playing their first show in Austin since 1993 and their first-ever ACL appearance. Cardi B, who played the Houston Rodeo earlier this year, will have a headlining spot weekend one, and Swedish pop legend Robyn will take her slot for weekend two. Childish Gambino, who had to drop out of the festival last year due to an injury, will perform this year. Tame Impala, who are playing pretty much every other major music fest this summer, are a requisite headliner here as well.

Festivals in general have (rightly) faced some criticism for booking fewer female headliners than male, but Cardi, Robyn, and Billie Eilish’s headlining sets are a win for gender equality and everybody who likes great popular music. A few lines down, we’ve also got from Rosalía, Kali Uchis, King Princess, Lizzo, Tierra Whack, Sigrid, and many many other exciting up-and-comers to look forward to.

Check out the full lineup for Austin City Limits above.

