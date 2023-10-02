Here Are The Austin City Limits Set Times For 2023

This weekend marks the start of Austin City Limits for 2023, as it spans two weekends in October. With a stacked lineup, attendees have a lot to see and set times to remember. Here’s what to know about some key acts playing and when.
Friday, October 6
Delacey at 1:40-2:25 p.m. (BMI stage)
Portugal. The Man at 4:10-5:10 (Honda stage)
Lil Yachty at 4:10-5:10 (American Express stage)
Little Simz at 5:10-6:10 (T-Mobile stage)
Maggie Rogers at 6:10-7:10 (Honda)
Kali Uchis at 6:10-7:00 (American Express)
The Revivalists at 7:10-8:10 (IHG stage)
The Lumineers at 8:10 (Honda)
Kendrick Lamar at 8:40 (American Express)
Saturday, October 7
Jessie Ware at 2:00-3:00 (Honda)
Declan McKenna at 2:00-3:00 (AmEx)
Gus Dapperton at 3:00-4:00 (T-Mobile)
Rina Sawayama at 4:00-5:00 (Honda)
Coi Leray at 5:15-6:00 (IHG)
Thirty Seconds To Mars at 6:00-7:00 (Honda)
Alanis Morissette at 6:00-7:00 (AmEx)
Tove Lo at 7:00-8:00 (IHG)
Noah Kahan at 7:00-8:00 (T-Mobile)
Shania Twain at 8:00 (Honda)
Foo Fighters at 8:00 (AmEx)
Sunday, October 8
Suki Waterhouse at 3:15-4:15 (Miller Lite stage)
The Walkmen at 3:15-4:15 (T-Mobile)
Niall Horan at 4:15-5:15 (AmEx)
The Breeders at 5:15-6:15 (IHG)
GloRilla at 5:30-6:15 (T-Mobile)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs at 6:15-7:15 (Honda)
Hozier at 6:15-7:15 (AmEx)
Death Grips at 7:15-8:15 (IHG)
Odesza at 8:15 (Honda)
Mumford & Sons at 8:30 (AmEx)
The second week schedule follows a similar path, but for a complete list of acts and set times, visit ACL’s official website here.
