Here Are The Austin City Limits Set Times For 2023

This weekend marks the start of Austin City Limits for 2023, as it spans two weekends in October. With a stacked lineup, attendees have a lot to see and set times to remember. Here’s what to know about some key acts playing and when.

Friday, October 6 Delacey at 1:40-2:25 p.m. (BMI stage)

Portugal. The Man at 4:10-5:10 (Honda stage)

Lil Yachty at 4:10-5:10 (American Express stage)

Little Simz at 5:10-6:10 (T-Mobile stage)

Maggie Rogers at 6:10-7:10 (Honda)

Kali Uchis at 6:10-7:00 (American Express)

The Revivalists at 7:10-8:10 (IHG stage)

The Lumineers at 8:10 (Honda)

Kendrick Lamar at 8:40 (American Express) Saturday, October 7 Jessie Ware at 2:00-3:00 (Honda)

Declan McKenna at 2:00-3:00 (AmEx)

Gus Dapperton at 3:00-4:00 (T-Mobile)

Rina Sawayama at 4:00-5:00 (Honda)

Coi Leray at 5:15-6:00 (IHG)

Thirty Seconds To Mars at 6:00-7:00 (Honda)

Alanis Morissette at 6:00-7:00 (AmEx)

Tove Lo at 7:00-8:00 (IHG)

Noah Kahan at 7:00-8:00 (T-Mobile)

Shania Twain at 8:00 (Honda)

Foo Fighters at 8:00 (AmEx)