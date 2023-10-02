Kendrick Lamar Primavera Sound 2023
Here Are The Austin City Limits Set Times For 2023

This weekend marks the start of Austin City Limits for 2023, as it spans two weekends in October. With a stacked lineup, attendees have a lot to see and set times to remember. Here’s what to know about some key acts playing and when.

Friday, October 6

Delacey at 1:40-2:25 p.m. (BMI stage)
Portugal. The Man at 4:10-5:10 (Honda stage)
Lil Yachty at 4:10-5:10 (American Express stage)
Little Simz at 5:10-6:10 (T-Mobile stage)
Maggie Rogers at 6:10-7:10 (Honda)
Kali Uchis at 6:10-7:00 (American Express)
The Revivalists at 7:10-8:10 (IHG stage)
The Lumineers at 8:10 (Honda)
Kendrick Lamar at 8:40 (American Express)

Saturday, October 7

Jessie Ware at 2:00-3:00 (Honda)
Declan McKenna at 2:00-3:00 (AmEx)
Gus Dapperton at 3:00-4:00 (T-Mobile)
Rina Sawayama at 4:00-5:00 (Honda)
Coi Leray at 5:15-6:00 (IHG)
Thirty Seconds To Mars at 6:00-7:00 (Honda)
Alanis Morissette at 6:00-7:00 (AmEx)
Tove Lo at 7:00-8:00 (IHG)
Noah Kahan at 7:00-8:00 (T-Mobile)
Shania Twain at 8:00 (Honda)
Foo Fighters at 8:00 (AmEx)

Sunday, October 8

Suki Waterhouse at 3:15-4:15 (Miller Lite stage)
The Walkmen at 3:15-4:15 (T-Mobile)
Niall Horan at 4:15-5:15 (AmEx)
The Breeders at 5:15-6:15 (IHG)
GloRilla at 5:30-6:15 (T-Mobile)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs at 6:15-7:15 (Honda)
Hozier at 6:15-7:15 (AmEx)
Death Grips at 7:15-8:15 (IHG)
Odesza at 8:15 (Honda)
Mumford & Sons at 8:30 (AmEx)

The second week schedule follows a similar path, but for a complete list of acts and set times, visit ACL’s official website here.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

