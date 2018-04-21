Getty Image

It’s only been 24 hours since the unexpected death of EDM superstar Avicii –who was found dead in a hotel in Oman. The reclusive DJ and producer was a well-known workaholic who helped shape and re-shape the sound of popular electronic music over the last eight years. While family, friends, and fans of the artist are understandably still in shock and trying to make sense of the tragedy, one man — Geffen Records President Neil Jacobson — who helped guide Avicii’s career, has spoken about the life and work of the man with whom he was so closely connected. During a conversation with Variety, Jacobson paid his respects to Avicii by sharing memories and revealing the status of an unreleased album that was in the works.

“We were working on it and it was his best music in years, honestly. And I know because I [A&R’d] all of his albums. He was so inspired. He was so psyched. We had done a month of grinder sessions. We had to actually put end times on the sessions because Tim would just work for 16 hours straight, which was his nature. You had to pull him out. Like, “Tim, come on. Go to bed. Get some rest.” … It’s just a tragedy. We have this incredible, magical music.”

So, we know there exists new, finished, but as of yet unreleased music from the wunderkind from Sweden, however with his death still so fresh there will be some time taken to decide when, how, or if the music will be released.

“I’m going to sit down and talk to the family once everybody has a chance to take a breath. I’ve never actually had this happen with an artist I’ve worked with before and this closely. So, I don’t know. We’ll try to get some advice from the family and everybody’s going to put their heads together and try and do what we think Tim would want us to do.”

Hopefully, the label is able to come to an agreement with the family that satisfies everyone, fans included.

(Via Variety)