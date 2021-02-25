After Drakeo The Ruler and Almighty Suspect came through to tear it up in consecutive weeks, UPROXX Sessions keeps the West Coast party vibe alive with yet another alum of the City of Angels’ well-established underground scene, AzChike. The South Central native dropped by to perform his Cypress Moreno-produced, post-G-funk bop, “Amiri.”

Although the track’s namesake is best known as a brand of expensive, highly-detailed menswear, Chike makes his intentions clear from the get. “Amiri on my feet, I said, ‘F*ck the jeans,'” he crows in his signature swing-flow deadpan. “Need at least ten to f*ck with me.” The LA-based designer, best known for customizing denim for rock stars like Axl Rose and Steven Tyler, has also become popular with hip-hop artists, receiving shout-outs from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Future, and more, but in typical Lotusland fashion, the LA-bred AzChike has no use for the existing trend, preferring instead to set his own.

Watch AzChike’s trailblazing performance of “Amiri” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.