It appears Azealia Banks has been banned from Instagram.

Known for her outspoken nature and controversial takes on music matters and contemporary world issues, Banks’ Instagram page has apparently been cleared of its posts and removed from the platform.

In recent weeks, Banks had been using her Instagram page to sell her line of soaps, as well as share snippets of new music. She had also weighed in on music news, and accused Nicki Minaj of “sabotaging other black female rappers behind the scenes” in one of her lengthy Instagram stories.

Last week, Banks took to her Instagram stories to call out Kanye West for comments he made regarding Lizzo’s weight during an interview with Tucker Carlson.

“He can’t be trying to lollipop off the four-year-old discussion about Lizzo’s health and weight when he has an entire McDonald’s commercial,” Banks said.

In one of her last posts, before her account was removed, Banks said Minaj needed “serious help” following a Twitter row with Latto.

“The Barbs need to petition to get Nicki Minaj some rehab and mental health services through the Grammys music cars program,” she said. “…because this level of anger is not normal at all.”

A representative from Instagram did not immediately reply to our request for comment.