Once again, Azealia Banks has something to say; this time, her message is directed at Kanye West.

West recently appeared on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight to offer his thoughts on many things, most notably on how there has been a “demonic” promotion of obesity by the media and alleged that it will lead to the “genocide of the Black race.”

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” he said. “It’s demonic.”

Banks responded to West’s comments, defending the “About Damn Time” singer, in a recent Instagram story post: “He can’t be trying to lollipop off the four-year-old discussion about Lizzo’s health and weight when he has an entire McDonald’s commercial,” she wrote, referencing Ye’s 2022 Super Bowl commercial for the fast food chain restaurant.

During a recent concert in Toronto on Friday, Lizzo herself offered a response.

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in their motherf*ucking mouth for no motherf*cking reason,” she told the crowd.“I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business,” she added before asking the audience, “Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

On the other hand, Banks has also had critical comments about Lizzo and her weight in the past. In 2019, she wrote in an Instagram story, “I hate you, fat Lizzo,” she said. “I f*cking hate you, girl.”

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.