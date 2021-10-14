Music

Baby Rich Delivers A Polished ‘UPROXX Sessions’ Performance Of ‘No Chances’

In a bouncy performance of his song “No Chances” for UPROXX Sessions, Alabama-born newcomer Baby Rich switches from a smooth, staccato flow to melodic crooning and back as he details all the chances that he won’t take in a relationship. From the lyrics on the swooning chorus, Rich’s philosophy would seem to be “money before women,” while the rapid-fire verses explain exactly why he feels that way.

While he’s not a super well-established face yet, fans attending DDG‘s currently ongoing tour with Kevin Gates can catch Baby Rich as his opening act. Born in Birmingham, Baby Rich has since relocated to Los Angeles and signed with DDG, who appears on another of Rich’s singles, “Simon Says.”

Still at the outset of his career, Rich has all the potential to become a breakout star in his own right with DDG’s guidance and the increased exposure from accompanying his mentor on tour. He’s already adopted DDG’s approach of video logging his experiences on tour, sharing with fans on his YouTube channel. You can even catch a glimpse of him recording his UPROXX Sessions performance in one.

Watch Baby Rich’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “No Chances” above.

