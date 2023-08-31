Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti was one of the most dominant albums of 2022 by several metrics, making Uproxx‘s “Best Albums Of 2022” list and setting charting records left and right.

This January, the standout single “Titi Me Preguntó” became Bad Bunny’s 12th song to eclipse one billion streams on Spotify, which is the most such songs of any artist in Spotify history. The streaming platform celebrated with a new three-plus-minute Billions Club: The Series video featuring Bad Bunny humbly reflecting on the milestone.

In it, Bad Bunny strolls into a swanky brunch, where he’s presented with a shiny plaque before giving a toast. Later, Bad Bunny contextualizes the moment by saying, “The feeling of having one billion streams for this song right now is the same emotion I felt when I got 5,000 plays for the first time. For me, it’s just as big knowing that there are people who want to listen and want to enjoy what you make.”

Bad Bunny is also challenged to explain “Titi Me Preguntó” in 10 seconds, which he calls “impossible” because the song encapsulates “a lifetime of love and romance.” But he plays along anyway.

“What I can say in ten seconds is that it’s a song that was born very spontaneously in the Dominican Republic. MAG was swimming in the pool while I was trying to create the beat and write it,” he says. “All of the people mentioned in the song exist in real life. Nothing I say in the song is a lie, including the part I say I want to fall in love, but I can’t.”

Um, what about Kendall Jenner, Benito? It would appear that his difficulties with falling in love have subsided, as Bad Bunny has been linked to Jenner since February. Neither party has explicitly confirmed the relationship, though they’ve attended many public events together. However, in recent days, Bad Bunny came as close as possible to going Instagram official without officially going Instagram official, as captured by Elle.