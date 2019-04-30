Shutterstock

Crate Digging is Uproxx Music’s monthly exploration of the depths of DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp, in an effort to unearth some hidden gem albums that just might find their spot among your favorites.

There’s a reason that certain artists define our culture: Their work is exciting, thought-provoking, fascinating, or just flat out fun. It’s important to recognize those who have risen to the top and appreciate what it is that got them there and how they manage to stay there. At the same time, however, it’s also valuable to understand the broader musical context. There’s a lot going on beyond the chart-toppers, and sometimes, some truly great work goes under-appreciated. That’s why every month, I dig through DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp and share my favorite albums that hit the service over the past few weeks.

The best Bandcamp albums from this month include The Palms, Reptaliens, and more, so check them out below.

5. Terre Battre — TB2

French artist Terre Battre’s music is hard to categorize, but they’re doing some interesting things on TB2. The electronic-leaning release kicks off with “Parchemin,” a Phoenix-like instrumental, then transitions into “Dans le visible,” a dose of ambient spoken word/hip-hop. Terre Battre deserves credit for not avoiding risk. TB2 an album that might not grab you right away, but it’s definitely one that deserves some thought.

4. Thomas Thomas — Thomas Thomas

Calgary four-piece Thomas Thomas have achieved a balance between garage rock and ’50s pop, combining a bit of the guitar sensibilities of the former with the melodies of the latter. That’s evidenced on songs like “Gracious Host,” which has a bit of a tough edge around its catchy sing-along hooks. Importantly, it’s music that sounds like it would be a hoot live, which is key for any emerging band.