Bbymutha Shares Her New, Fly Anakin-Produced EP ‘Muthalefic3nt’

Bbymutha has not been hard to find. In 2020 alone she dropped the albums Muthaleficent and Muthaland, followed by The Bastard Tapes, Vol. 3 in 2021 and Cherrytape earlier this year. After sharing “Yaya” back in June of this year, the Chattanooga lyricist is back with another EP, Muthalefic3nt. This is special not only for the frequency at which she has released but also because the project is fully produced by Fly Anakin.

Bbymutha uses this almost featureless endeavor (Anakin spits on track two, “Blink!”) to expose more about herself and doesn’t hide the fact it isn’t pretty. The project is centered around darker, grimier sounds and subjects that may not be easily digestible for all. However, in true, enigmatic Bbymutha fashion, she puts a 32-year-old spin on “Ring Around The Rosie,” rhyming it with “Cocaine for my nosey” on “Blkdeath:(.”

Bbymutha displays his lyrical and melodic flexibility over the EP’s seven tracks, putting a major stamp on a strong last few years for the rapper. Though there is no news about a forthcoming album, it surely would not come as a shock if she released one before 2022 comes to a close.

Bbymutha’s Muthaleficent is out now via Lion Babe. Listen to it here.