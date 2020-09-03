Beastie Boys Will Release A New Greatest Hits Compilation, ‘Beastie Boys Music’

Beastie Boys have been in the process of celebrating their impressive legacy of late, releasing a documentary about their careers and a nostalgic book — in both traditional and audio forms — but they aren’t done there. Today, the group announced they would also be releasing a new “greatest hits” compilation, Beastie Boys Music, spanning their long history from 1986’s License To Ill to 2011’s Hot Sauce Committee Pt. 2.

That means songs like “Paul Revere,” “Fight For Your Right,” “Sabotage,” “Brass Monkey,” “No Sleep Till Brooklyn,” and “Intergalactic” will all appear in one place for the first time in a long time, with both a digital and physical release. The physical edition will come as both a CD and a two-LP vinyl set. Meanwhile, their documentary, Beastie Boys Story is nominated for five Emmys while the group’s surviving memebers are set to feature on Public Enemy’s first Def Jam release in 25 years, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?.

See below for the tracklisting: