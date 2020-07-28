The full list of nominees for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards is finally here. On Tuesday, SNL actor Leslie Jones hosted a virtual livestream along with Laverne Cox to announce nominees in several categories. The ceremony presents awards recognizing the best in television, but several renowned musicians made the nominations list for their work on various TV series.

Along with naming actors and directors for Comedy and Drama TV series, the Emmy Awards also recognizes musicians for theme songs, compositions, and writing. This year, musicians like Pharrell, Beastie Boys, and even a Wu-Tang clan member were nominated for a 2020 Emmy. Pharrell’s nomination arrives for his work on the song “Letter to My Godfather” on Netflix’s The Black Godfather.

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, Labrinth, and Kamasi Washington were all nominated for writing a score. Reznor earned a nod for penning music in HBO’s acclaimed Watchmen series, Labrinth made the list for his work on Euphoria as well for composing the track “All For Us” with Zendaya, and Washington was recognized for scoring Michelle Obama’s Netflix documentary Becoming.

A handful of hip-hop artists also made the list. Beastie Boys members Mike Diamond (Mike D) and Adam Horovitz (Ad-Rock) were nominated for their writing on Apple TV’s Spike Jonze-directed documentary Beastie Boys Story and RZA was recognized for writing the theme music in Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Find the full list of 2020 Emmy nominations here. The 2020 Emmy Awards airs 9/20 on ABC.