Lil Nas X has racked up so many awards in the span of a short period of time that he recently joked about moving his Grammy Awards to the basement. But for someone who has been in the music industry for decades and holds countless awards, it can genuinely be hard to stash all of them. That’s part of the reason why Beastie Boys‘ Mike D has decided to officially part ways with some of his trophies — all in the name of charity.

Sharing the news to social media, Mike D revealed that he’s putting his 1999 MTV VMA Moonman up for auction. He’s also planning on selling a few of his Grand Royal Platinum certification plaques, which he was awarded for Beastie Boys’ 1994 album Ill Communication and 1989 LP Paul’s Boutique. All the money Mike D gets from the auction will be donated to Good Eats For Life, a non-profit organization which gives backpacks full of food to children in need.

Mike D explained his reasoning for the auction in a sincere post, writing:

“What’s up? This feels a bit weird to post, but at the same time it would feel wrong not giving y’all a heads up. I was never comfortable holding onto or looking at these awards/accolades that we got through the years. Don’t get me wrong – I’m appreciative of them, it’s just not something I need to look at. Anyway, I would give them to my mom whenever they came in and she was really happy to have them. Sadly, she died this last year. She was an amazing woman, but that’s a whole other story. Sooooo we are selling some of the stuff that she had (link in bio). I know the shit is pricey and maybe you have none or very little interest. And that’s fine. But all the $ goes to @goodeatsorg – an awesome charity getting food to kids in need in NYC and beyond. Thanks, MD”

