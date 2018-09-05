Getty Image

Next year, indie rock legends Belle & Sebastian will set sail through the Mediterranean Sea for a festival cruise like no other. Dubbed the Boaty Weekender — the name of the event is a tip of the cap to the Belle And Sebastian’s 1999 festival dubbed the Bowlie Weekender — the ship is prepared to set sail from Barcelona, Spain on August 8, 2019.

Obviously, Belle & Sebastian will be onboard, but today, the group has announced the full slate of other bands that will be joining them on the high seas, handpicked and curated by themselves. The slate includes Mogwai, Camera Obscura, Django Django, The Buzzcocks, Alvvays, Japanese Breakfast, Hinds, Kelly Lee Owens, Honeyblood, Nilüfer Yanya, Whyte Horses, Tracyanne And Danny, among others.

Of course, Belle & Sebastian are sure to have something very special planned for such an epic event, the first time they’ve done something of this magnitude. Not only are they planning to perform two different sets of music during the cruise, for guests who booked early, they are also going to play a special, showcase of the their album Fold Your Hands Child, You Walk Like A Peasant in its entirety.

For more information about Belle & Sebastian’s upcoming festival cruise, visit their official website here.