One of the more surprising commercial endeavors that has taken hold of the music industry over the last decade is the live music cruise. The proliferation of bands hitting the high seas with their fans has been incredible to watch, with bands and artists from seemingly every conceivable genre taking part. Today, Scottish Indie rock legends Belle & Sebastian add themselves to that list, announcing the maiden voyage of their Boaty Weekender cruise through the Mediterranean Sea.

The cruise is set to kick off a little over a year from now between August 9-12. The name of the event is a tip of the cap to the band’s 1999 festival that they dubbed the Bowlie Weekender, that actually helped inspire the creation of All Tomorrow’s Parties, which is still held every year at the same venue in Sussex, England.

For those who sign up for the cruise, you’ll be treated to two different performances by Belle & Sebastian, but if you act fast and book now, the first 350 guests will also receive a special, live showcase of the group’s album Fold Your Hands Child, You Walk Like A Peasant in its entirety. Additional bands on the cruise will be hand-selected and curated by the members of Belle & Sebastian.

The Boaty Weekender will depart from Barcelona and travel to Cagliari, Sardinia in Italy. For ticket information, visit Belle & Sebastian’s official website.