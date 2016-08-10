Belle & Sebastian Have Written The Olympic Anthem We Deserve With ‘Olympic Village, 6am’

08.10.16 2 years ago 3 Comments

Who would have thought that Belle & Sebastian were such big fans of the Olympics? First it’s Leslie Jones and now it’s the Scottish indie pop band. Man, the Olympics sure know how to bring some random celebrities into the mix. Who could possibly come out next and pledge their allegiance and support for the Olympics? Michael Stipe? Reese Witherspoon? What is the original cast of The State doing right now?

Belle & Sebastian have released “Olympic Village, 6am,” their crack at an anthem to the games currently going on down in Brazil. If the tune doesn’t make you want to jump up and run a 100-meter dash, then I’m sorry, you might not have a soul. I bet even Michael Phelps can get down with this uplifting jam, Phelps Face and all. The song is pure pop goodness and comes with a video made up of archival footage from the BBC, as well as clips of Belle & Sebastian’s frontman Stuart Murdoch running, a sport near and dear to the band’s heart.

In a statement, Murdoch explained why the band decided to write the song.

“Belle and Sebastian dig the Olympics, love the Olympic ideal, love that the world gets together for a big ‘sports day’ once every four years. We can’t be part of it, though we’d like to be. So we recorded a piece of music with Rio in mind, specifically the Track and Field. Here it is: “Olympic Village, 6am.” “

I’m sure the official anthem is untouchable in terms of replacing it, but I think we could at least discuss it. What’s the harm?

(Via Pitchfork)

Around The Web

TAGS2016 Summer OlympicsBelle and SebastianRIO 2016

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP