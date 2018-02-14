Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Continuing his collaboration with conceptual documentary photographer Richard Mosse and cinematographer Trevor Tweeten, Ben Frost has shared the video for “All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated” today. You can see the treatment above.

The video follows a similar visual aesthetic to Frost’s previous collaboration with Mosse and Tweeten for the “Threshold Of Faith” video: saturated with a deep blue filter, focusing with great detail on an owl that sits perched atop a speaker.

The song is taken from Frost’s most recent album, 2017’s The Centre Cannot Hold, though it also appeared in a different version on the Threshold Of Faith EP, which preceded the album by a few months. Both were recorded by producer Steve Albini in 2016.

The video release also marks the announcement of a new EP named for the track and video shared today. Reportedly taken from the same sessions with Albini, the All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated EP aims to continue Frost’s musical exploration of Theseus’ paradox– the question of whether a ship that has all of its parts replaced is the same ship– with new tracks and never-before-heard remixes. The video plays on this central idea by reducing the owl to its individual parts– its wings, talons and giant eyes.

Tracklist:

1. “All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated”

2. “Self Portrait in Ultramarine”

3. “Meg Ryan Eyez” (Albini Suspension Mix)

4. “Ionia (Alva Noto Remodel)”

5. “An Empty Vessel To Flood”

6. “Goonies Never Say Die”

All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated is out 3/23 via Mute. You can pre-order it here.