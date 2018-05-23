All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

Getty Image

While the choices of what you listen to are virtually endless, recent years have added another decision to the equation: how are you going to listen. Uproxx has already highlighted one platform, Spotify, in search of the best playlists available across genres. But pretending that Spotify is the only source for playlist listening would be to overlook some of the best curation happening right now. And that’s happening over on Apple Music.

The cool thing about Apple Music is how they’ve put some of their most visible content in the hands of marquee names. Aside from their tentpole figures like Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, and Julie Adenuga, they’ve got the likes of Drake, Frank Ocean, St. Vincent, and Elton John hosting radio shows on the regular. But those figures also are working their taste into playlists, which are available on demand for your listening pleasure. Appropriately, our choices for the best playlists on Apple Music show a mix of both of these worlds, with content that you legitimately can’t find anywhere else.

Best Of The Week (Eclectic)

How can you go wrong with a title like that? Apple Music’s flagship playlist is exactly what it sounds like — a roundup of the best new music, updated on a weekly basis, and curated by the top figures of the platform. Sure, it’s an eclectic inerpretatio of pop music, but where else can you find Shawn Mendes sitting next to Nine Inch Nails. Other recent artists to be featured are Kyle, Mitski, and Jennifer Lopez, so you know that you can expect the biggest hits while they are still fresh, as well as music’s brightest rising stars.

Ovo Sound Radio (Hip-Hop, Curated By Drake)

There are a few radio shows on Apple Music that have become “can’t miss” events, and Drake‘s Ovo Sound Radio is at the top of that list. It’s not just Drake’s taste, which is generally on point and filled with his own signees. No, it’s the fact that Drake often uses his platform to debut new original tunes. His latest playlist update finds him next to the expected cohorts — The Weeknd, H.E.R. — and less predictable entries, like a sizable helping of Sting and Shaggy collaborative tracks, giving not just insight into Drake’s taste, but also what might be infiltrating its way into his own sound.

Weekend Worthy (Upbeat Eclectic)

One of the most important decisions you will ever make in life is what to listen to as you prepare to go out on the weekend. Okay, maybe that’s not true, but it does feel pretty important. Apple Music has you covered, though, with a playlist that’s updated every Friday with tunes great for getting you pumped up to leave your house. Or, maybe they are just songs to make a nice dinner for yourself and watch Barry with your dog. Whatevs!