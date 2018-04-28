Shutterstock

Whether you’re new to the world of electronic music or a seasoned raver, curated playlists offer a novel opportunity to dive right into a certain sound or style easily and with the benefit of context. Miss those hot sweaty nights when Larry Levan DJ-ed at Paradise Garage? There’s a playlist for that. Trying to get a history in ’90s house music? There’s a playlist for that.

Novice or expert, we’ve compiled a list of the best Spotify has to offer in terms of electronic music playlists, whether you’re trying to keep tabs on all the great new electronic coming out or need to set a certain mood, we got you.

Women of Electronic

If you’ve ever used Spotify’s radio or scoured an artist’s “related artists” tab, then you’d notice those features both predominantly feature and recommend men. This issue isn’t genre-specific (or even specific to Spotify), but knowing how many talented women are out there making killer electronic means something has to be done to fight the algorithm. Spotify has compiled this excellent playlist of electronic music’s leading women to shine a light on their hard work. Covering all styles and sounds, this playlist acts as a kind of opportunity for you to fill gaps in your own collection, and get wise to the hypnotic melodies of Honey Dijon or the way The Black Madonna remixes Robyn’s “Indestructible” into dancefloor euphoria.

Anjunadeep Recommends

Independent London-based label Anjunadeep has released their fair share of fire records from the likes of Dusky, Kahwe and ODESZA. Here they compile a massive list of recommendations, including new cuts from Uproxx-approved artists like DJ Koze, Leon Vynehall, Jon Hopkins and Peggy Gou. Though sonic continuity isn’t going to happen much with artists and sounds as disparate as these, this top-notch list makes up for that with versatility, good for any number of moods or when you’ve got that discovery bug and want to stumble across something new.

Deep & Dark Tech House

With tech house you get the best of both worlds from techno and house: the sleek obsidian lines from the former and the more melodic tendencies of the latter. Though this is a frequently updated playlist, its goal isn’t to keep you informed of all the latest tracks, but rather it’s all about mood– sending you on a well curated deep dive through “dark and mystifying, trippy beats.”