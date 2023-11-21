The holidays are upon us, and there’s no greater gift than the gift of music. This holiday season, you can give the Drake fan in your life all sorts of goodies and treats.
Uproxx has put together a nifty little guide for Drizzy fans, for those who simply can’t have too much of the prolific rapper. At the time of writing, no Black Friday deals have been announced, but fans can purchase some fun items just in time for jolly season (and some of the options below might just get price cuts as Black Friday approaches).
Dave’s-giving Party Pack from Dave’s Hot Chicken
Drake fans who wish to get the festivities started early with the Dave’s Hot Turkey Party Pack from Dave’s Hot Chicken — a chain in which Drake is an investor. The Dave’s-giving party pack comes with Winter Sports-Themed Bibs, a Floral Centerpiece Cutout featuring Dave’s heads as tulips, photobooth props, and much more. Guests of Southern California- and Detroit-area Dave’s stores can add this pack to orders of sliders, tenders, or fries for $10 more, or purchase for an additional $12. Granted, this merch isn’t directly related to Drake, but makes for a fun addition to Drake memorabilia.
Items are available in select stores only.
Tickets to Drake’s It’s All A Blur — The Big What? Tour
Drake and J. Cole will kick off 2024 with their North American It’s All A Blur — The Big What? Tour. While they won’t be hitting too many major cities, Drake does plan to touch on the cities he missed on the first go-around of the tour. This is ideal for Drake fans who also didn’t get to make the first iteration of It’s All A Blur.
Tickets are available for purchase here.
Drake and Kendra Samir’s Titles Ruin Everything poetry book
Drake and longtime collaborator Kendra Samir released a poetry book called Titles Ruin Everything, a collection of words and lines Drake previously described as a “stream of consciousness.” While Drake’s most recent music has prompted some mixed reactions, the poetry book makes for a lovely addition to one’s coffee table.
The book is available for purchase through Drake’s official merchandiser, Drake Related.
Drake’s Views hoodie and sweatpants
Keep it cozy with loungewear embedded with the logo from Drake’s 2016 album, Views — which many fans hail as the quintessential Drake project.
Items are available via Drake Related.
Drake’s Good Thoughts candle
Manifest positive energy into your home with the Good Thoughts candle. Crafted with orange and fir balsam and paired with rose and sandalwood provides a spiritual experience within the house.
Candles are available for purchase through Better World Fragrance House.
Drake’s Nike NOCTA Glides
Kick it like Drake in these stylish new NOCTA Glides, which he designed as a partnership with Nike. These may be a bit more pricey than some of the aforementioned items, but they’ll run you cheaper than some of the tickets for the It’s All A Blur shows. Granted, you may have to fight some Ticketmaster-esque crowds.
The Glides are available for purchase through NOCTA.