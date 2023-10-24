With his latest album, For All The Dogs, Drake has accomplished a feat only one other man has. Drake matched Michael Jackson’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits record, thanks to his collaboration with J. Cole, “First Person Shooter.” While a lot of that has to do with streaming, that’s still a pretty impressive accomplishment considering just how much there is to stream these days. Here’s a look back at all of Drake’s Hot 100 No. 1s, which have helped him fascinate the world for well over a decade.

“What’s My Name?” — Rihanna Feat. Drake, 2010 Drake’s first two No. 1 hits came courtesy of his collaborations with Rihanna. The first was a result of Rihanna’s Loud single “What’s Might Name?” which lasted for one week at the position. “Work” — Rihanna Feat. Drake, 2016 Rihanna’s dancehall-inflected Anti single recaptured the magic of their prior collaborations and improved on the formula, spending nine weeks at No. 1.

“One Dance” Feat. Wizkid & Kyla, 2016 “One Dance,” from Drake’s 2016 album Views, spent 10 weeks at No. 1 and was Drake’s first chart-topper as lead artist. “God’s Plan,” 2018 Until “God’s Plan,” Drake’s Scorpion standout, the one knock against him was that he did not have any No. 1s as a solo artist. This record not only shattered that last obstacle but also started him on his history-making run in earnest — he’s had a No. 1 in every year since.

“Nice For What,” 2018 Another Scorpion single, “Nice For What,” spent 11 weeks at No. 1, making it his best-performing single ever. It not only replaced “God’s Plan” but it was also later supplanted by another Drake single — in fact, the next one on this list. “In My Feelings,” 2018 “In My Feelings” replaced “Nice For What” in July, giving Drake three No. 1 hits in 2018. It only fell short of its predecessor’s record by one week, fueled by a viral dance craze that presaged all the TikTokery to follow.

“Toosie Slide,” 2020 Drake’s obvious bid for TikTok trending status low-key worked. For a throwaway from the mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes, it certainly outkicked its coverage, although it only spent one week at No. 1. “What’s Next,” 2021 Another non-album single, “What’s Next” appears on Drake’s Scary Hours EP and appeared at the top spot on the Hot 100 for one week.

“Way 2 Sexy” Feat. Future & Young Thug, 2021 In 2021, Drake returned with Certified Lover Boy, an album that wasn’t beloved but still managed to garner a one-week No. 1 — likely as a result of this goofy video. “Wait For U” — Future Feat. Drake & Tems, 2022 In 2022, Drake again landed at No. 1 by virtue of a feature appearance — this time, with his new toxic twin Future. This song also has the distinction of making singer Tems the first African artist to debut at No. 1.

“Jimmy Cooks” Feat. 21 Savage, 2022 The song that kicked off Drake and 21’s productive partnership, “Jimmy Cooks” was the only traditional rap song on Honestly, Nevermind, which likely lent to its popularity among fans who were thrown by Drake’s seemingly sudden swing into dance music. “Slime You Out” Feat. SZA, 2023 Drake’s first-ever collaboration with SZA might not have been popular among peers and critics, but it was with their fans, debuting at No. 1 on release and later appearing on Drake’s eighth studio album For All The Dogs.