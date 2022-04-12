The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes 42 Dugg & EST Gee — Last Ones Left These guys have proven that they have bulletproof chemistry over the course of several appearances on each other’s projects and tag-team performances on other rappers’ posse cuts, so it’s only natural that they would team up for a full album showcasing that chemistry. With standout cuts like “Thump Sh*t,” “Everybody Shooters Too,” and “Free The Shiners” setting the stage, they get the point across with streetwise panache.

Coi Leray — Trendsetter The XXL Freshman has made a name for herself with her unique approach to rap over the past few months and with her debut, she cashes in that credit to explore even more eclectic sounds. The release received high praise from “Blick Blick” collaborator Nicki Minaj and certainly has the potential to live up to its title. Fivio Foreign — B.I.B.L.E. Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign is among the most successful members of the New York drill rap wave and finally carries the flag across the border to the mainstream. Rather than adjusting his approach to suit the radio-friendly styles of his guests, he instead pushes them to tackle his home form, establishing himself as a leader worth following for the underground scene in Brooklyn.

Vince Staples — Ramona Park Broke My Heart Long Beach native Vince Staples delivers his magnum opus with his new album, finally delivering an album that challenges listeners emotionally as much as it does aurally. Delivering his most accessible production yet allows Vince to put the focus decidedly on his gut-wrenching storytelling and unflappable delivery. Wiz Khalifa, Big KRIT, Smoke DZA & Girl Talk — Full Court Press If you asked me to put together a more unexpected supergroup lineup, I’d have to really, really think about it. Yet, despite the seemingly disparate sounds and personalities of each of this album’s contributors, it works, creating more than the sum of its parts.

Singles/Videos Bankrol Hayden — “F*ck Love” Bankrol Hayden has become a consistent million-view creator on YouTube, and it’s easy to see why here. He’s kind of a master of using the prevailing modern style to make relatable pop-rap that appeals to younger fans, yet distinguishes him from similar acts like 24KGolden.