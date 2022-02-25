The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Central Cee — 23 The UK rapper arrived with a splash in 2021 with his first mixtape, Wild West, earning impressive chart placements and critical accolades. This year, he looks to keep that momentum going with his second mixtape, 23, which is already off to a great start with tracks like “Khabib” and “Straight Back To It.”

Conway The Machine — God Don’t Make Mistakes After a year’s worth of delays, Conway’s long-awaited Shady Records debut has arrived, bringing with it more of the ghostly Griselda production that has made the Buffalo trio the standard-bearers for the modern underground rap movement. Earthgang — Ghetto Gods Wowgr8 and Johnny Venus disappointed their fans by pushing back the follow-up to Mirrorland, but it appears the additional wait might have been worth it. The Atlanta duo continues to push the boundaries of Southern rap — this time alongside no less than three generations of Dungeon Family affiliates, which could make dodging those pesky Outkast comparisons even harder to do.

Kanye West — Donda 2 It’s weird that an album can arrive with so much fanfare and seemingly so little impact but I guess that’s what happens when you decide to price much of your loyal fanbase out with release day stunts designed more to sell merch than music. However, when fans are so determined to get their hands on the new tunes that they defy the artist’s wishes, maybe the strategy is more effective than it looks on the surface — at least, in terms of self-promotion. Singles/Videos

Ace Hood — “Free” Coming from the Florida native’s newly released EP, M.I.N.D., the new single finds him trying out new lanes. It’s a little Lupe Fiasco Lasers, but Ace deserves some credit for trying to evolve after such an illustrious career. Dusty Locane — “Big Woos” feat. Rah Swish New York drill isn’t going anywhere and Dusty Locane is one of the torchbearers who remains worth giving a listen whenever he drops. New York’s new mayor can continue to try to squelch the movement but he may only end up lending it more fuel for the fire.