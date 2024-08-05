All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Billie Eilish deliver a rare feature and Ice Spice extend the shelf life of her debut album. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Charli XCX — “Guess Featuring Billie Eilish” It happened: Charli XCX and Billie Eilish collaborated to bust out a club-ready remix of Brat track “Guess” and climb a mountain of undergarments for the accompanying video. And to think Eilish might have tried to get out of this collab. Ice Spice — “Gyat” Ice went light on the Y2K! bonus tracks, delivering just one: “Gyat.” The tune touches on the not-uncommon Ice Spice theme of having a big and desirable posterior, and it’s also not-uncommonly a catchy banger.

ASAP Rocky — “Highjack” Feat. Jessica Pratt If you were making a list of who you thought Rocky might work with this year, Jessica Pratt likely wouldn’t have made the cut. It’s also not out of his wheelhouse, though, and Pratt is a natural fit on the atmospheric new song “Highjack.” Big Sean — “On Up” Sean’s first album since 2020’s Detroit 2 is dropping this month, but an even bigger thing in his life right now is family. He makes that clear with “On Up,” an ode to his son and all the lessons he hopes to impart.

Khalid — “Heatstroke” The start of August isn’t a bad time to bust out a song called “Heatstroke,” and that’s just what Khalid did. Indeed, it’s a warm-sounding tune that’s perfectly peaceful and summery, despite its heavy subject matter of comparing romantic turbulence to global warming. Polo G — “We Uh Shoot” Feat. Lil Durk Days before Polo G unveils H.O.O.D. P.O.E.T., he showed off the Lil Durk collaboration “We Uh Shoot.” As Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes of the two Chicago natives, “Both rap a lot about how their experiences shaped them — and yes, traumatized them — but also have more optimistic outlooks in their music than many of their Second City compatriots, many of whom went the other way and got downright nihilistic during the drill days.”

Jack White — “Old Scratch Blues” Some Third Man Records shoppers were surprised last month when they were given a mysterious, unlabeled vinyl record. It turned out to be a new Jack White album, but now White has given up the secret and given the project a proper wide release. The way Uproxx’s Steven Hyden sees it, the project is a “genuine comeback.” Suki Waterhouse — “Blackout Drunk” Robert Pattinson “couldn’t really give a sh*t” that fiancée Suki Waterhouse is writing songs about her exes, as she recently revealed. That’s great because Waterhouse can have no reservations about dropping songs like “Blackout Drunk,” on which Waterhouse isn’t here for a less-than-stellar partner.