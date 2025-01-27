All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red get about as raunchy as possible on a new collaboration. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars — “Fat Juicy & Wet” Bruno Mars promised that his Sexyy Red collaboration “Fat Juicy & Wet” would be a “strip club anthem,” and indeed, it’s a song fit for NSFW environments. Just take a look at Mars’ chorus: “Fat, juicy, and wet / I don’t even gangbang, p*ssy so good / Make me throw up a set, uh / That good kitty-kitty, good kitty-kitty.” Tate McRae — “Sports Car” McRae has established herself as one of the modern era’s big pop stars to watch. She’s definitely drawing from the past for inspiration, though: Her latest, “Sports Car,” comes across like a re-work of The Pussycat Dolls’ “Buttons” but modernized and all her own.

Central Cee — “Limitless” Central Cee’s profile is growing by the day, especially with the release of his debut album, Can’t Rush Greatness. As he’s built a more stable life for himself, he expresses on “Limitless” that he’s not completely sure how to feel about it: “I’m used to fallin’ asleep to the sound of sirens / So I don’t know if I like this change, it’s too quiet / You’ll always think that the grass is greener till you step foot over there and try it.” Travis Scott — “4X4” Scott has been teasing “4X4” for a while now with some live performances, but at long last, the track is finally here. The track is more of Scott’s theatrical and atmospheric hip-hop, this time built on a marching band sample.

J Balvin — “Rio” Balvin goes the personal route on his latest, “Rio.” The tender track seems him reflecting on his happy life with his partner as he sings lyrics that translate to, “Why hit the streets to look for / What is plentiful in my house?” FKA Twigs — “Striptease” Early in the Eusexua album cycle, FKA Twigs said the project “isn’t techno but the spirit is there.” Now that the album has been released, we can really hear what she means, and what she said makes sense: Songs like “Striptease” are definitely indebted to the aesthetics and rhythms of the genre, but as tends to be the case with Twigs songs, they also tread new ground that’s distinctly Twigs.

Djo — “Basic Being Basic” Plenty of actors have vanity music projects, but Stranger Things favorite Joe Keery is the real deal: He was a musician before his acting career took off and he had a billion-stream hit last year with “End Of Beginning.” He’s starting 2025 off strongly, too, with “Basic Being Basic,” which he shared while announcing an upcoming album and tour. Shygirl — “True Religion” Feat. Isabella Lovestory and PinkPantheress Shygirl has Club Shy Room 2, a follow-up to her successful 2024 EP Club Shy, coming out soon. In the meantime, she teased the project with “True Religion,” a thumping number that features contributions from Isabella Lovestory and PinkPantheress (the latter being a reunion).