All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Calvin Harris getting back in his collaborative bag and Tate McRae’s debut album. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters. Also find our Uproxx HQ Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly with the best new music, at the end of this post.

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, and Young Thug — “Potion” Calvin Harris is a regular presence when it comes to summer bangers and sure enough, he fired off another one last week. The song is a Dua Lipa and Young Thug collab called “Potion,” which successfully plays off the warm, disco-influenced aesthetic Dua has been cultivating in recent years. Kanye West and XXXTentacion — “True Love” These days, it’s tough to hear new Ye music unless you own a stem player, but that wasn’t the case a few days ago when his XXXTentacion collaboration “True Love” dropped. The song is more introspective and smoother than the last track the two paired up on, 2018’s “One Minute.”

Chance The Rapper — “A Bar About A Bar” While Chance has kept relatively quiet (in terms of solo music, at least) since his 2019 album The Big Day, he’s been creeping his way back into the public consciousness this year. 2022 has yielded some Chance singles, with the latest being “A Bar About A Bar,” a quick, 90-second track that offers, as the title suggests, a bar about a man’s experience at an alcohol-serving establishment. Eminem — “Jimmy, Brian And Mike” Eminem is still making new music, but it’s not every day you get to hear new material from a bygone era, when Em was in a different phase of his life and therefore making songs not entirely like his current material. Last week, though, the rapper celebrated the 20th anniversary of The Eminem Show by dropping a track from the era, “Jimmy, Brian And Mike,” which apparently nearly made the cut for The Marshall Mathers LP.

Tate McRae — “Don’t Come Back” In a recent Uproxx cover story, McRae said of releasing her new album, I Used To Think I Could Fly, “I think it’s honestly terrifying, but at the end of the day I wouldn’t change it for the world. When people come up and talk to me about my music, it still makes me anxious. You literally know everything about me, from my biggest fears to the depth of my last relationship. It’s crazy, because I’ll meet people, and they know so much about me already through my music. But I knew that if I needed to hear these songs, as someone listening to my music, then I would want it to be as real as it gets.” Beabadoobee — “Lovesong” In 2020, Beabadoobee released her debut album, Fake It Flowers, and people really liked that she did that. So, she’s putting out another one, as Beatopia is set to drop in July. Last week, she shared a preview of it via “Lovesong,” of which Uproxx’s Armon Sadler notes, “There is a soft, tender tone to Beabadoobee’s verses with a bit more of a build-up in the chorus to punctuate the earnest nature of the record fully.”

Ed Sheeran — “I Will Remember You” Ed Sheeran is on his +-=÷x Tour (aka The Mathematics Tour) at the moment, so he seized the opportunity and dropped a “tour edition” of his latest album, =. The expanded version of the album includes four new songs: two from the Yesterday movie (“One Life” and “Penguins”) as well as “Welcome To The World” and the blooming singer-songwriter jam “I Will Remember You.” Wilco — “Bird Without A Tail / Base Of My Skull” In his review of Wilco’s new album Cruel Country, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden calls “Bird Without A Tail – Base Of My Skull” the “album’s best track,” calling it, “a stunningly pretty mid-tempo strummer that shifts into a gentle space-rock jam, like the Grateful Dead slipping in a brief ‘Dark Star’ into the middle of ‘Ripple.'”