All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Doja Cat’s pop era and Sombr capitalize on his recent upswing. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Doja Cat — “Jealous Type” Earlier this month, Doja dropped some big news: Her new album Vie is set to launch on September 26. While Doja’s previous album, Scarlet, was mostly straight-up rap, she appears to be getting back into the pop lane for her new project, as the ’80s-inspired “Jealous Type” indicates. Sombr — “Crushing” Sombr broke through earlier this year with “Undressed” and “Back To Friends.” Now he’s ready to capitalize on the newfound attention with his latest album, I Barely Know Her, which is out now. On “Crushing,” Sombr finds himself evoking a bit of Killers frontman Brandon Flowers.

Laufey — “Forget-Me-Not” Laufey previously said that for her new album A Matter Of Time, she “wanted to let my heart wander.” Indeed, there’s a lot of feeling on the project, which is out now, like on the lush and delicate “Forget-Me-Not.” Offset and Gunna — “Different Species” Offset and Gunna are regular collaborators, and now the musical pals have linked up once again, this time on Offset’s new album, Kiari. Here, they team up on the woozy “Different Species.”

BigXthaPlug — “Box Me Up” Feat. Jelly Roll BigX is firmly in bed with the country community, as he makes clear on his new album I Hope You’re Happy. The project features collabs with folks like Shaboozey, Bailey Zimmerman, Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, and Jelly Roll, the latter of whom joins in on the heartbroken “Box Me Up.” Dominic Fike — “Great Pretender” Fike announced the Rocket mixtape, and a week later, it was out. No time wasted. An immediate highlight is “Great Pretender,” a jaunty number that makes for a fun and soothing three minutes.

Mac DeMarco — “Shining” DeMarco has kept active in recent years, but his new project Guitar is actually his first non-instrumental studio in a little while, since 2019’s Here Comes The Cowboy. As the title suggests, the album is mostly unadorned, led by vocals, guitar, and light percussion on songs like the simple “Shining.” Deftones — “Infinite Source” A few weeks ago, a new Deftones album was just a rumor. Well, things change fast, as now, private music is here and it features standouts like the shoegaze-y “Infinite Source.”

The Dare – “Exhilaration” On his new release, Freakquencies: Volume 1, The Dare caters exclusive for people on, or yearning for, the dancefloor. He described the project as marrying “French touch, big beat, electro, and acid,” and whatever influences you hear, it’s all club-ready. Toro Y Moi — “CD-R (unerthed)” Toro Y Moi delivered Hole Erth, and now he has taken it for another spin with Unerthed: Hole Erth Unplugged. The project completely re-imagines the original album, like with “CD-R,” which went from having hip-hop-inspired production to being more of an alt-country tune.