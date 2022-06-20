All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Drake surprise the world with a new album and Eminem draw similarities between himself and Elvis Presley. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters. Also find our Uproxx HQ Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly with the best new music, at the end of this post.

Drake — “Falling Back” Last week, Drake delivered a double surprise: The first was the album Honestly, Nevermind and the second was the album’s sound, which is heavily dance-inspired. He also dropped a video for “Falling Back,” which itself also had an unexpected twist: Drake got married, but it was to 23 women at once. Eminem — “The King And I” Feat. CeeLo Green It took a surprise, lane-changing release from Drake to overshadow Eminem, but Em still delivered on “The King And I,” his new song from the Elvis biopic soundtrack. The tune contains a lot of references to Presley, both musically and lyrically, like when Eminem raps, “Now I’m about to explain to you all the parallels / Between Elvis and me, myself / It seem obvious: one, he’s pale as me / Second, we both been hailed as kings.”

Chance The Rapper — “The Highs And The Lows” Feat. Joey Badass Over the past few months, Chance The Rapper has been gradually making his way back into the spotlight with new music. He’s dropped new songs here and there since March, and his latest came last week, with “The Highs And The Lows,” which sees him and Joey Badass rapping over a slow and soulful instrumental. Bartees Strange — “Wretched” Not to beat a dead horse with the Drake-unexpectedly-owning-the-week narrative, but Bartees Strange still deserved some attention on Friday for his new album, Farm To Table. He started the week by sharing “Wretched,” an anthemic song propelled by soaring guitar work.

Chloe — “Surprise” Last week, Chloe dropped “Surprise” because Beyonce said so: Beyonce, Chloe’s mentor and label head, apparently decided the song would be Chloe’s next release. Bey knows how to pick ’em, as “Surprise” excels with it’s slow and sultry energy. FKA Twigs — “Killer” Twigs started her 2022 by dropping Caprisongs in January, but she’s already moving forward with a new era. Last week brought “Killer,” her first new song since the aforementioned mixtape, and it sees Twigs flexing her skills in alternative pop territory.

Diddy and Bryson Tiller — “Gotta Move On” Diddy keeps an eye on his music, but that’s been about all recently, as last week’s Bryson Tiller collaboration “Gotta Move On” was his first new song in five years. Regardless of the wait, it’s always good to hear from Diddy, especially on a song like this, which balances upbeat instrumental with more somber lyrical material. Beabadoobee — “10:36” In about a month, we can take a trip to Beatopia, the new album from UK favorite Beabadoobee. She offered another preview of the album last week with “10:36,” of which Uproxx’s Adrian Spinelli says, “A technicolor synthpop beat lays the backbone for cascading keys and guitar.”