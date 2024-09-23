All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw the return of “mixtape Future” and GloRilla launch a new era. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Future — “Too Fast” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams writes of Future’s new project, Mixtape Pluto, “The new tape indeed does find Future going solo for its 17 tracks. There’s a mixture of producers, but all of them provide vintage 808 and skittering snares — exactly the sort of backdrop over which the Atlanta native thrives. The hypnotic, chant-like choruses? They’re represented here on tracks like ‘Lil Demon’ and ‘Aye Say Gang.’ The rapping is as crisp as it’s ever been. And for those fans who love wounded Future, there are a few standouts like ‘Too Fast’ and ‘Lost My Dog.'” Jamie xx — “Waited All Night” Feat. Romy and Oliver Sim For years, fans of The xx have been waiting for a reunion. The band isn’t officially back together making new material yet, but they also sort of are: Jamie xx just dropped a new solo album, In Waves, and included is “Waited All Night,” a collaboration with The xx bandmates Romy and Oliver Sim.

Bon Iver — “SPEYSIDE” While we haven’t had a new Bon Iver album since 2019’s i,i, Justin Vernon has kept busy, releasing a Big Red Machine album in 2021 and guesting on songs here and there. Now, the focus is back on Bon Iver with the announcement of a new EP, SABLE,. He also dropped the single “SPEYSIDE,” a return to his minimal folky roots. Tommy Richman — “Whitney” “Million Dollar Baby” only recently left the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, so Richman still has some momentum leading into the upcoming release of his debut album, Coyote. He kept the promo train rolling last week with “Whitney,” a catchy, synth-driven number.

GloRilla — “Hollon” GloRilla already dropped her Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape this year, but she’s not done yet: Last week, she announced a new album, Glorious. She also unveiled the single “Hollon,” an aggressive number that sees Glo on the offensive: “You must not know what you just started / Me and my b*tches go gnarly / Give a f*ck about this party / We gon’ step on sh*t regardless.” Bad Bunny — “Una Velita” Bad Bunny never hides his love for his home of Puerto Rico. It’s on full display on “Una Velita,” which sees him praying for the island and sees him not letting politicians off the hook.

Lil Tecca and Don Toliver — “I Can’t Let Go” Lil Tecca has been going strong since his 2019 breakout single “Ransom.” He just dropped his fifth album, Plan A, and among the highlights is the hard Don Toliver collab “I Can’t Let Go.” Ava Max — “Spot A Fake” Uproxx cover star Ava Max is revving up her post-Diamonds & Dancefloors era with a new single, “Spot A Fake.” It shows Max continuing to demonstrate her knack for catchy hooks that are ready for the dance floor.