All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Travis Scott drop perhaps the year’s most anticipated project and Post Malone come through with a pivot of an album. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Travis Scott — “Delresto (Echoes)” Feat. Beyoncé and Bon Iver A number of music legends have emerged from Texas over the past few decades, and a couple of them teamed up last week: Travis Scott finally dropped Utopia and one of the guests joining him in that perfect world was Beyoncé, who highlighted “Delresto (Echoes)” (as did Bon Iver, by the way). Post Malone — “Too Cool To Die” While Posty has so far gotten by on pop-rap, he gets into more of a singer-songwriter mode on his fifth album, Austin. He reflects on mortality on “Too Cool To Die,” singing, “I’m not here for long, my baby / I’m just passin’ by / The world keeps gettin’ hotter, baby / But I’m too cool to die.”

Offset and Cardi B — “Jealousy” The past month introduced a bit of drama in the world of Offset and Cardi B: Some though Offset accused Cardi of cheating, and the two referenced the situation on a new song, “Jealousy.” Cardi insisted, by the way, that the drama wasn’t a clever ploy to drum up interest in the song (although it certainly did do that). Flo Milli — “Fruit Loop” Flo Milli serves a serving that’s part of a complete breakfast on “Fruit Loop,” which contains plenty of references to sugar-sweet cereals and treats. Uproxx’s Alex Gonzalez notes that on the track, “Flo delivers rhymes that are both hard and humorous, as she rides a fast-paced beat with pure ease.”

Burna Boy — “Big 7” Burna Boy has become an absolute star over the past few years, and he’ll continue to tell his story with I Told Them…, a new album set for this summer. He continued the album rollout last week with “Big 7,” a celebratory new tune that kicks off with a tribute to the late Virgil Abloh. Saweetie, YG, and Tyga — “Birthday” Saweetie turned 30 at the start of the month, and now she’s celebrating entering a new decade with “Birthday.” YG and Tyga join her on the track, and on it, Saweetie treats herself, rapping, “Goin’ live on my birthday / Spend a hundred racks on a new chain / B*tches goin’ dumb, we goin’ insane / You can race with us, but it ain’t safe.”

Calvin Harris and Sam Smith — “Desire” Smith and Harris know their way around a banger: their 2018 single “Promises” was a chart-topper in their native UK. The winning pair reunited for “Desire,” another summer scorcher that sees the pair, as they have before, dominate the dancefloor with a kinetic party soundtrack. James Blake — “Loading” James Blake has a new album, Playing Robots Into Heaven, dropping this fall and he continued the rollout this week with “Loading.” If it’s indicative of the forthcoming album’s sound, then we’re looking at an LP full of tender vocals and dense electronic instrumentals.