Flo Milli has been on top of her game this past summer. Having dropped reimaginings of Too Short’s “Blow The Whistle” and Lil Wayne’s “A Milli,” Flo has shown us that she’s a master of various flows and cadences, as she switches up her stylings. But with her new single, “Fruit Loop,” she’s giving us more flavors of her own.

With “Fruit Loop,” Flo delivers rhymes that are both hard and humorous, as she rides a fast-paced beat with pure ease.

“Bubble gum, chew, chew / eat me like Fruit Loop / Everything I do make the boys go cuckoo,” she raps on the song’s catchy chorus.

As Flo is known to do, she makes it known that she runs the game, and won’t be easily swayed by men. On one of the song’s notable lines, she raps, “Stalkin’ my page, so I came to fruition / Poof! He left you, guess I’m a magician / I can’t let him go if I like how he please me / Bae hit the spot, make me sing like the Bee Gees / Tryna talk big but he got a lil’ pee pee.”

Additionally, the song filled with sugary references to sweet candies and iconic cereals.

You can listen to “Fruit Loop” above.