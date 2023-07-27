Post Malone sometimes makes questionable decisions. The “Better Now” singer drank beer from a fan’s shoe in Australia. He once said he smokes up to 80 cigarettes a day.

On Wednesday (July 26), he engaged in a conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe ahead of his new album Austin and revealed a habit that did not end well for him. “Yeah, I take shrooms,” he said. “I like shrooms. I like shrooms. Not as much as I used to. It’s really affected my short-term memory. Maybe it was just a stint of habitual overuse. Daily. But now I take a little bar of chocolate with my buddies, a little square chocolate and just laugh and laugh and laugh.”

He added, “I was talking to a ranger buddy of mine. He was a ranger and he was saying they’re giving it to guys for PTSD and stuff. And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool,’ because a lot of the times, a lot of pharmaceuticals, they have negative reactions often.”

“And it’s cool to see that they’re giving them this medicine and it’s actually working,” he said. “He was saying his buddy was going through it and it really helped him a lot. I don’t know. It’s interesting because it’s improved. It has improved my view on things.”