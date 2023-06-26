There’s some drama going down between Cardi B and Offset right now, and it’s all playing out online.

On Instagram today (June 26), Offset shared a Story of text that read, “My wife f*cked a N**** on me gang yall n****s know how I come,” before deleting the post.

Offset with a post and delete alleging that Cardi B cheated on him. pic.twitter.com/jH5K40M02w — RAGE WORLD (@TheRageWorld) June 26, 2023

After that, Cardi hosted a three-minute Twitter Spaces session. During the broadcast, she addressed the situation. She started by singing some of Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated”: “First of all, let me say… first of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of.” After giving her virtual audience a “sing it with me, y’all,” she continued singing, “And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey.”

She then dropped the singing bit and started speaking normally, continuing, “Listen: Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all. Don’t pay attention to the country man. […] I’m f*cking Cardi B, n****. I think sometimes, motherf*ckers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p*ssy to anybody, it would be out. I’m just not anybody. I can’t f*ckin’ no regular degular shmegular because they gon’ tell the world. I can’t f*ck nobody in the industry cause they gon’ tell, too.”

Cardi B has cleared up all the rumors of her reportedly cheating on Offset. pic.twitter.com/8ft194hDDP — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTings) June 26, 2023

She concluded, “Like, get the f*ck outta here, n****. Like, you can’t be serious. Sh*t got me so f*ckin’ hot, on my mama, b*tch. Would have broke a bottle on his f*ckin’ head for even playing with me if he was next to me. Don’t play, motherf*cker. Got me looking f*ckin’ crazy and sh*t for no reason. Anyways, I’m out. Y’all know what it is, bye.”

