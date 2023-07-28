Offset and Cardi B‘s collaborative song “Jealousy” is out now after lots of drama. Fans assumed Offset accused Cardi of cheating back in June when he wrote on his Instagram Story, “My wife f*cked a N**** on me gang yall n****s know how I come.” Cardi denied it on a Twitter Space: “First of all, let me say… first of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of.”

On social media, fans are contemplating the truth about the tiff in light of the new song. A fan commented on Instagram, “We said it was a stunt they pulled with their relationship and that’s exactly what is was. Lmfaoo.” Cardi replied by saying, “Tasha K made some ish up and yall was laughing about it and happy ass hell about it. Now that we putting it in the music is a stunt … Naaa baby be mad at the one who started trolling wit it.”

When screenshots were posted to Twitter, Cardi added, “Exactly !!!THEY COOCHIE WAS SO WET WHEN THE LIE WAS GOING AROUND NOW it’s a different narrative when we put it in the music ….OOOO IM POPPIN IT ON THIS SONG !!!!”

