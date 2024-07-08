All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Zach Bryan feeling especially patriotic and Lana Del Rey realize a dream collab. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Zach Bryan — “Sandpaper” Feat. Bruce Springsteen Zach Bryan’s 4th Of July was about as American as possible: He released a new album called The Great American Bar Scene and it features “Sandpaper,” a collaboration with Bruce Springsteen. Eminem — “Tobey” Feat. Big Sean and BabyTron The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is on the way and Eminem is very much still alive. He proves it on the Detroit-heavy “Tobey,” which features Big Sean and up-and-comer BabyTron.

Quavo and Lana Del Rey — “Tough” Del Rey, a true hip-hop head, has faced Quavo dating rumors in recent months, but it turns out that at least one of the reasons they’ve been spotted together lately is their new collaboration, “Tough.” Del Rey has come a long way from naming Migos as a dream collaborator. Childish Gambino — “Lithonia” Bando Stone & The New World, Donald Glover’s new movie, is on the way, and the soundtrack serves as the supposed final Childish Gambino album. He’s starting to tease the project, like he did last week by going full rock balladeer on “Lithonia.”

Beabadoobee — “Ever Seen” Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour was great for Beabadoobee: She was an opener, and while out on the road, she wrote her latest song, “Ever Seen.” It’s a song that starts quiet and gentle as it gradually blooms into catharsis. Killer Mike — “Humble Me” Back in February, Killer Make generated some attention for getting arrested at the 2024 Grammys. He reflected on that experience on the new song “Humble Me,” which he says he recorded the very next day.

aespa — “Hot Mess” aespa have become K-pop titans over the past few years and now they’ve kept the train rolling with last week’s “Hot Mess.” Uproxx’s Josh Kurp explains of the single, “The high-energy song carries a message of independence, with aespa taking ownership of being a hot mess.” Tanner Adell — “Cowboy Break My Heart” Adell has been on fire this year: First she appeared on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, then she popped up at the 2024 BET Awards. She performed “Cowboy Break My Heart” during the broadcast, and now she has given the song’s studio recording a proper release.