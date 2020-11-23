All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the hottest R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Jazmine Sullivan released a new song on Friday (Nov. 20) titled “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Summer Walker is spreading holiday cheer with the release of her rendition of “Santa Baby,” and Savannah Re dropped her first project of the year. Check out the rest of the best new R&B below.

Jazmine Sullivan — “Pick Up Your Feelings” Jazmine Sullivan is a singer with soul who knows how to make her listeners really feel the music and nothing less can be said for her latest single “Pick Up Your Feelings.” Jazmine is currently working a new album, which is good news because her voice is a necessary addition to all R&B playlists. Summer Walker — “Santa Baby” “Santa Baby” is a Christmas classic and ahead of the winter holiday, Summer Walker shared her rendition of the 1953 Eartha Kitt jingle. The song currently lives on LVRN’s upcoming Christmas compilation album Home For The Holidays, which also features fellow labelmates 6lack, Westside Boogie, OMB Bloodbath, Dram and more.

Savannah Re — Opia Savannah Re is a Toronto R&B gem and today she delivered her project Opia to much acclaim. Nine songs deep, Savannah flexes her vocals on each track over a production that’s fitting for her emotionallly-filled silky smooth voice. Bri Steves — “Sober” Drunk FaceTime calls are a thing and in the spirit of relatability, Bri Steves has arrived with her latest vibe “Sober.” It’s a relatable bop for anyone who has been a victim of those drunken moments of weakness when fleeting thoughts of lust about a past lover seems to linger. “I wrote ‘Sober’ about my ex,” Bri said in a statement. “We’ve always had this toxic relationship, and I’d always call him when I was drunk. That’s what ‘Sober’ is all about – the past, just like the liquor…It’s all intoxicating.” The song is the follow-up to her previously released track “Stick Up” with fellow Philly rapper Poundside Pop and is expected to live on her forthcoming EP.

DaniLeigh — “Monique” DaniLeigh put on a swaggy performance of “Monique” off her recently released project Movie for our latest episode of Uproxx Sessions. The Miami native brought her bossy, yet fun energy to the set and delivered a live performance of the Retro Future-produced track. Luh Kel — “Feen” Feat. Trippie Redd In a mission to bring love back to music, Luh Kel offered the deluxe version of his album L.O.V.E. today and it features a new song with Trippie Redd called “Feen.” Catching up with Luh Kel on set of the music video he told us about it. “This is my biggest budget video,” he said to Uproxx. I’m flying in the air and getting captured by a gust of wind with a bunch of video effects.”