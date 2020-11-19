Fresh off the release of her new album Movie, DaniLeigh pops up at Uproxx Studios to perform the Retro Future-produced single “Monique.” The Miami-born, Dominican-American singer first blew up in 2018 with her hit single “Lil Bebe” after an extensive period as Prince’s protege, directing his video for “Breakfast Can Wait” and writing her own music, including the 2017 Summer With Friends EP.

After becoming one of the social stars that took the DoTheShiggy challenge viral by dancing to Drake’s “In My Feelings” next to her car, DaniLeigh dropped “Lil Bebe” and watched her profile skyrocket, culminating in the 2018 album The Plan which released late that year on Def Jam. The album featured appearances from Lil Yachty, YBN Nahmir, and YG and displayed her polished ability to slide back and forth between a chatterbox, Migos-influenced rap flow, and smooth R&B vocals.

That’s the very same approach she applies on “Monique,” rattling off braggadocios rhymes, boasting, “You cannot hear me ’cause I’m out of reach / All type of designer is packed in my brief.” With swaggering confidence and unaffected charisma, DaniLeigh proves to be the best of both worlds.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too..