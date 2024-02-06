Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Usher delivered one last single before his Coming Home album with “Ruin” alongside Pheelz while Tyla delivered a video for “Truth Or Dare.” SZA, Kaytraminé, and Snoh Aalegra were revealed as the headliners for Sol Blume’s 2024 festival. Elsewhere, Usher revealed the details of a supergroup he was almost in, and Ty Dolla Sign made an appearance in a recent episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Here are https://uproxx.com/music/2023-naacp-image-awards-nominees/some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Daniel Caesar — “Waiting In Vain (Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film)” With the film out next week, Daniel Caesar steps out as the latest artist to contribute to the Bob Marley: One Love soundtrack. The Canadian artist delivers a cover of “Waiting In Vain” and revealed a personal connection to Marely’s music in a press release. “My dad used to sing around the house a lot and play the guitar and one of his favorite songs to play was ‘Redemption Song,'” he said. “That was one of the first songs I remember learning how to play as well.” Ledisi — “Perfect Stranger” Feat. Kenny Lattimore Next month, Ledisi will release her 11th album Good Life, a soulful testament to her growth as an artist. Its latest single, “Perfect Stranger” with Kenny Lattimore, is a compelling preview of what’s to come on Good Life. As for the album, fans can also expect an appearance from Butcher Brown on the 13-track release.

Ryan Leslie — You Know My Speed Who would’ve thought that 2024 would bring us an album from Ryan Leslie? That’s exactly what happened as the legendary singer-songwriter returned with You Know My Speed, his first full-length album since 2012’s Les Is More. Throughout the 10 songs on You Know My Speed, Leslie doesn’t do too much to conform to the times as he brings his trademark 2010s sound to the present day. Zacari — “Ocean” At long last, TDE singer Zacari is just months away from releasing his debut album. Though there isn’t an official release date for it, Zacari kicks off the campaign for it with his new single “Ocean.” The genre-bending sounds reflect on a connection so strong between two lovers that it could only be compared to that of the ocean and the seashore.

Hennessy — Maybe I’m Oversharing Honesty is the best policy, but it isn’t easy to be completely honest and transparent with ourselves. Rhode Island singer Hennessy overcomes that challenge with a hint of second-guessing on Maybe I’m Oversharing. The three-track project opens with an honest intro that dives into her oversharing concerns before “Therapy Session” arrives as a vulnerable and honest look back to her last meeting with her therapist. Maybe I’m Oversharing then closes with “Me, Myself & I,” a painfully honest battle between the hurt and regret of a past situation and the desire and drive to heal and forgive herself, as the blame is not on her. 4Fargo — “She’ll Be Ok (Remix)” Feat. Jacquees Back in November, Atlanta artist 4Fargo released his “She’ll Be OK” single, a record focused on the toxic aspects of love and how he repairs his partner’s moments of frustration. Months later, 4Fargo invites Jacquees onto the track for a remix that adds to the song’s central message.

SAFE — “Superficial” For his third single in as many months, Toronto singer SAFE delivers “Superficial.” Back airy synths and a thumping bass that drives the song, SAFE dives into the struggles of being with a woman who can’t open her heart and reveal her true self. Instead, she remains superficial and plays it safe (no pun intended), something that SAFE is growing a bit tired of. CD Rose — “Flagarant” Boston singer CD Rose’s first release of the new year is a bold declaration that arrives on “Flagrant.” Bothered by the constant nonchalance from her partner, Rose questions the audacity and declares the relationship dead with a few ego-crushing statements of her own.

Asiahn — “Ijs” With a new project hopefully on the way soon, New Jersey singer Asiahn steps into 2024 with “Ijs.” The seductive record swoons about the beauty of a new relationship and the warm passion that exists within it. Asiahn is happy to take the blame for the way this relationship turned out, but she’s happier to be even in it in the first place. Kali Claire & Phabo — “Escape Plan” After collaborating with Jaz Karis and Shae Universe to end 2023, Kali Claire unites with Phabo for their “Escape Plan” single. The track leans on the passion and excitement between two lovers whose chemistry is at an all-time high. Claire makes her infatuation clear through her search for a late-night escape while Phabo provides the destination as his need for intimacy matches Claire’s own.