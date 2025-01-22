Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Beyoncé postponed her heavily anticipated announcement in respect to the devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires and The Weeknd did the same with his Rose Bowl concert while also delayed his Hurry Up Tomorrow album. Elsewhere, SZA got into it with fans over her heavily delayed Lana album updates and had a sweet moment with Drew Barrymore. Here are some new releases from the past week that you’ll enjoy:

Nao — “Happy People” Nao enters 2025 in good spirits thanks to her new uplifting single “Happy People.” The warm single is the fourth record from her upcoming album Jupiter, out on February 21. “’Happy People’ is about finding peace, joy and purpose in meaningful connections with those who truly care,” she says about the song. “It celebrates the strength of relationships and friendships.” THEY. — “Choosin” With just a few weeks until their fourth album Love.Jones arrives, R&B duo THEY. returns with “Choosin.” The third single from the upcoming project describes an unfulfilling romance with a woman who stands beside them not for love, but to indulge in the perks of their fame.

Reuben Aziz — How Did We End Up Here? (Deluxe) Rising London singer Reuben Aziz extends his How Did We End Up Here? project with four new songs thanks to a deluxe edition. The 21-year-old’s new project shines thanks to “Stick Around,” a record co-signed by Stormzy that puts Aziz’s falsetto vocals on display. “Always Come Back” is a raw confessional record backed by a rattling bass while “More” completes a full-circle moment for Aziz. TheHonestGuy & Phabo — “Jai’s Song (Falling) [Pt. 2]” After releasing the original song back in 2024, Toronto singer TheHonestGuy recruits Phabo for a remix of “Jai’s Song (Falling).” The silky-smooth single was a highlight on TheHonestGuy’s Velvet Soul EP, and now the record gets a boost thanks to some west coast flavor from Phabo.

4Fargo & Eric Bellinger — “Your Love Is Gold” Coming off a strong 2024 that was highlighted by the release of his Express&B project, Georgia singer 4Fargo is getting right to business in 2025. He kicks off the year beside Eric Bellinger for their new single “Your Love is Gold.” It’s a sweet and sultry record aimed at praising their significant other’s best qualities. TAVE & Kenyon Dixon — “Laid Back/Old Skool Chevy” A pair of Grammy nominees join forces for their new single “Laid Back/Old Skool Chevy.” London singer TAVE and Los Angeles singer Kenyon Dixon work some magic on their 90s R&B and neo-soul-inspired single as they invite a special someone in their lives to join them on an easygoing cruise in an old-school Chevy.

Charlie Bereal — “Hope” Death Row Records signee Charlie Bereal is just a week away from releasing his debut album Walk With The Father, and ahead of its arrival, the Cali native drops “Hope.” The track was originally intended to be a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the late activist’s birthday, but the recent California wildfires has brought new meaning to the song for Bereal. “Being a Pasadena/Altadena Native and watching my family church’s, homes, and businesses burn has been completely devastating for me and our community,” he said in a press release. “But one thing I know is that my city is strong, and we’re finding hope.” E-Los — “Scarlett’s Poetry” Feat. Elhae With his Casanova EP on the way, Boston native E-Los connects with Elhae for his new single, “Scarlett’s Poetry.” Speaking about the single in a press release, E-Los said, “‘Scarlett’s Poetry’ is about me owning my mistakes; facing how I let us down. Not proud of it, but it’s my truth. Still holdin’ onto hope, but I won’t ask her to wait.”