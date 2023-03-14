Outside of Avril Lavigne being swarmed by a topless protestor during her presentation onstage, the 2023 Juno Awards went off without a hitch. The annual music ceremony for Canadian artists was held last night (March 13) in Edmonton at Rogers Place. Hosted by actor Simu Liu, some of the biggest names in music were present, well, except The Weeknd.
Despite not being present, the Toronto native was awarded five Junos, including Single of the year, Album of the year, and Artist of the year, making him the second most awarded music in Juno Awards history. The top spot is currently being held by Anne Murray. Other notable winners include Jessie Reyez, who not only performed but also took home the award for Contemporary R&B recording of the year for their album, Yessie.
Band Arkells also broke a record. After winning group of the year, the group is now the most awards in that category. Singer Savannah Ré hit a three-peat after winning traditional R&B recording of the year yet again.
View the full list of winners below.
TikTok Juno fan choice
- Avril Lavigne
- Lauren Spencer-Smith
- MacKenzie Porter
- Preston Pablo
- Rêve
- Shawn Mendes
- Tate McRae
- The Reklaws
- The Weeknd
- Tyler Shaw
Single of the year
- “Bite Me” – Avril Lavigne
- “Flowers Need Rain” – Preston Pablo and Banx & Ranx
- “When You’re Gone” – Shawn Mendes
- “She’s all I Wanna Be” – Tate McRae
- “Sacrifice” – The Weeknd
International album of the year
- Ed Sheeran – =
- Harry Styles – Harry’s House
- Lil Nas X – Montero
- Taylor Swift – Midnights
- Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version)
Album of the year
- Ali Gatie – Who Hurt You?
- Avril Lavigne – Love Sux
- Nav – Demons Protected By Angels
- Tate McRae – I Used to Think I Could Fly,
- The Weeknd – Dawn FM
Artist of the year
- Avril Lavigne
- Lauren Spencer-Smith
- Michael Bublé
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
Group of the year
- Arcade Fire
- Arkells
- Billy Talent
- Metric
- The Reklaws
Breakthrough artist of the year
- Dax
- Devon Cole
- Preston Pablo
- RealestK
- Rêve
Breakthrough group of the year
- Banx & Ranx
- Harm & Ease
- Rare Americans
- Tommy Lefroy
- Wild Rivers
Songwriter of the year
- Abel Tesfaye: “Less Than Zero” (co-songwriters Tomoko Yamaguch, Hamada Tetsuro, Daniel Lopatin, the Weeknd); “Out of Time” (co-songwriters Max Martin, Fragogian Josefsson, Axel Hedfors, Oscar Holter, Sebastian Ingrosso, Carl Nordstrom, Kevin Duane McCord); “Sacrifice” (co-songwriters Max Martin, Fragogian Josefsson, Axel Hedfors, Oscar Holter, Sebastian Ingrosso, Carl Nordstrom, Kevin Duane McCord).
- Faouzia: “Anybody Else” (co-songwriters Andre Davidson, Michelle Buzz, Sean Davidson);
- “Puppet” (co-songwriters Andre Davidson, Johnny Goldstein, Sean Davidson); “RIP, Love” (co-songwriters Fran Hall, Jakke Erixson).
- Tate McRae: “Chaotic” (co-songwriter Victoria Zaro); “Feel Like Shit” (co-songwriters Victoria Zaro, Jacob Hindlin, Russell J Chell); “She’s all I Wanna Be” (co-songwriter Greogry Kurstin).
- Tenille Townes: “The Last Time” (co-songwriters Gordon Sampson, Benjamin Goldsmith); “When you Need It” (co-songwriter Stephen Wrabel); “When’s it Gonna Happen” (co-songwriters Stephenie Jones, Stephen Wrabel).
- Tobi: “Before we Panic” (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Eric Hagstrom, John Stephen Sudduth, Kevin Martin, Tony Martin, Stephenie Jones, Stephen Wrabel); “Flowers” (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Daniele Luppi, Homer Steinweiss, Nick Movshon, Nicole Wray, Leon Michels, Paul Spring); “Move” (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Jessica Lee Hansell, Jon Bap, Robin Hannibal, Tavon Thompson, Tyler Demorest).
Country album of the year
- High Valley – Way Back
- Jade Eagleson – Honkytonk Revival
- Orville Peck – Bronco
- Tenille Townes – Masquerades
- The Reklaws – Good Ol’ Days
Adult alternative album of the year
- Altameda – Born Losers
- Basia Bulat – The Garden
- Dan Mangan – Being Somewhere
- The Sadies – Colder Streams
- The Weather Station – How is it That I Should Look at the Stars
Alternative album of the year
- Alvvays – Blue Rev
- Luna Li – Duality
- Ombiigizi – Sewn Back Together
- Pup – The Unraveling of PupTheBand
- Tanya Tagaq – Tongues
Pop album of the year
- Alessia Cara – In the Meantime
- Avril Lavigne – Love Sux
- Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loneliest Tim,
- Tate McRae – I Used to Think I Could Fly
- The Weeknd – Dawn FM
Rock album of the year
- Alexisonfire – Otherness
- Billy Talent – Crisis of Faith
- Nickelback – Get Rollin’
- The Sheepdogs – Outta Sight
- Three Days Grace – Explosions
Vocal jazz album of the year
- Caity Gyorgy – Featuring
- Diana Panton – Blue
- Laura Anglade and Sam Kirmayer – Venez donc chez moi
- Nikki Yanofsky – Nikki by Starlight
- The Ostara Project – The Ostara Project
Jazz album of the year
- Ernesto Cervini – Joy
- Lauren Falls – A Little Louder Now
- Luis Deniz – El Tinajon
- Rafael Zaldivar – Rumba
- Renee Rosnes – Kinds of Love
Jazz album of the year
- Andrew Rathbun Quintet – Semantics
- BadBadNotGood – Talk Memory
- Carn Davidson 9 – The History of Us
- Florian Hoefner Trio – Desert Bloom
- Mark Kelso & the Jazz Exiles – The Dragon’s Tail
Instrumental album of the year
- Canadian Brass – Canadiana,
- Esmerine – Everything was Forever Until it was no More,
- Hard Rubber Orchestra – Iguana
- Jean-Michel Blais – Aubades
- Stephan Moccio – Lionheart
Album francophone de l’année
- Ariane Roy – Medium plaisir
- Daniel Bélanger – Mercure en mai
- Hubert Lenoir – Pictura de ipse: Musique directe
- Les Louanges – Crash
- Lisa LeBlanc – Chiac Disco
Children’s album of the year
- Beppie – Nice to Meet You
- Jeremy and Jazzy – Say Hello
- Splash’N Boots – I am Love
- Walk off the Earth and Romeo Eats – Walk off the Earth & Romeo Eats, Vol. 2
- Young Maestro and Keysha Freshh – Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Julia the Great
Classical album of the year (solo artist)
- Bruce Liu – Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021,
- David Jalbert – Prokofiev: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 1
- Isabel Bayrakdarian – La Zingarella: Through Romany Songland
- James Ehnes – Bach: Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin
- Philip Chiu – Fables
Classical album of the year (large ensemble)
- Clara – Robert – Johannes: Lyrical Echoes, Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Shelley
- Handel: Messiah, HWV 56, Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble Vocal Arts-Quebec, conducted by Matthias Maute, featuring Karina Gauvin
- Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen – Arvo Pärt: Symphonie No. 4, ‘Los Angeles,’ I Musici de Montréal, conducted by Jean-Marie Zeitouni
- Viola Borealis, Orchestre de l’Agora, conducted by Nicolas Ellis, featuring Marina Thibeault
- Radiant Dawn: Music for Advent and Christmas, The Elora Singers, conducted by Mark Vuorinen
Classical album of the year (small ensemble)
- Andrew Balfour and musica intima – Nagamo
- ARC Ensemble – Hemsi: Chamber Works
- collectif9 – Vagues et ombres
- Elinor Frey and Rosa Barocca, conducted by Claude Lapalme – Early Italian Cello Concertos
- Suzie LeBlanc, Marie Nadeau-Tremblay, Vincent Lauzer, and Sylvain Bergeron – De la cour de Louis XIV à Shippagan! Chants traditionnels acadiens et airs de cour du XVIIe siècle
Classical composition of the year
- Anthony Tan – An Overall Augmented Sense of Well-being
- Bekah Simms – Bestiary I & II
- Keyan Emami – The Black Fish
- Nicole Lizée – Prayers for Ruins
- Vincent Ho – Supervillain Études,
Rap album/EP of the year
- Boslen – Gonzo
- Classified – Retrospected (Acoustic)
- Jazz Cartier – The Fleur Print Vol. 2
- Nav – Demons Protected by Angels
- Tobi – Shall I Continue?
Dance recording of the year
- “Afterglow” – Bob Moses and Kasablanca
- “Shinigami Eyes” – Grimes
- “These Nights,” – Loud Luxury feat. Kiddo
- “Ctrl + Alt + Del” – Rêve
- “Spiral” – Rezz
Contemporary R&B recording of the year
- “When Flowers Bloom” – Adria Kain
- “If I Get Caught” – dvsn
- No Longer in the Suburbs – Dylan Sinclair
- Yessie – Jessie Reyez
- “WTF” – Savannah Ré
Reggae recording of the year
- “Water” – Ammoye
- “Like a Star” – Celena
- “Jah Love” – Exco Levi
- “In the Streets” – Kairo McLean
- “Reggae Party,” – Kirk Diamond, Kairo McLean and Finn feat. Kairo McLean
Contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year
- Watin, Aysanabee
- Zhawenim, Digging Roots
- Code Red, Indian City
- Beyond the Reservoir, Julian Taylor
- The Crossing, Susan Aglukark
Contemporary roots album of the year
- Blackie and the Rodeo Kings – O Glory
- Fortunate Ones – That was you and Me
- Shakura S’Aida – Hold on to Love
- The Bros. Landreth – Come Morning
- The East Pointers – House of Dreams
Traditional roots album of the year
- Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves – Hurricane Clarice
- Le Vent du Nord – 20 printemps
- Mama’s Broke – Narrow Line
- Pharis & Jason Romero – Tell ‘Em You Were Gold
- The McDades – The Empress
Blues album of the year
- Angelique Francis – Long River
- Crystal Shawanda – Midnight Blues
- Harrison Kennedy – Thanks for Tomorrow
- Spencer Mackenzie – Preach to my Soul
- The Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer – Live at the King Eddy
Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year
- Dan Bremnes – Into the Wild
- Daniel Ojo – Trust
- Jordan St. Cyr – Jordan St. Cyr
- Love & the Outcome – Only Ever Always
- Tehillah Worship – The Church Will Rise,
Global music album of the year
- Ghalia Benali, Constantinople, and Kiya Tabassian – In the Footsteps of Rumi
- Lenka Lichtenberg – Thieves of Dreams,
- Pierre Kwenders – José Louis and the Paradox of Love,
- Ruby Singh – Vox.Infold,
- Wesli – Tradisyon,
Jack Richardson producer of the year
- Akeel Henry: “For Tonight,” Giveon (co-producers Sevn Thomas, Jahaan Sweet); “Splash,” John Legend (co-producer Tone, Kevin Ekofo).
- Banx & Ranx: “Ctrl + Alt + Del,” Rêve; “Dynamite feat. Sia,” Sean Paul (co-producers Greg Kurstin, Jason Jigzagula Henriques).
- Kaytranada: “dog food,” IDK; “Iced Tea,” Joyce Wrice and Kaytranada.
- Mike Wise: “10 Things I Hate About You,” Leah Kate; “Yuck,” Charli XCX.
- Murda Beatz: “California Breeze,” Lil Baby (co-producer Marcel Korkutata); “Have Mercy,” Chlöe (co-producers Chlöe, BoogzDaBeast, Fnz, Joseph L’Etranger).
Recording engineer of the year
- Derek Hoffman: “My Body,” Lili-Ann De Francesco; “Stronger Than you Know,” the East Pointers.
- George Seara: “Hell/Heaven,” Keshi; “It’ll be Okay,” Shawn Mendes.
- Gus van Go: “Grow up Tomorrow,” the Beaches; “What Feels Like Eternity,” Metric.
- Jason Dufour: “She Don’t Know,” Jade Eagleson; “The old Me,” Ria Mae.
- Serban Ghenea: “That’s What I Want,” Lil Nas X; “Unholy,” Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras.
Album artwork of the year
- Emy Storey (art director, designer, photographer), Becca McFarlane and Pamela Littky (photographers): Crybaby, Tegan and Sara.
- Ian Ilavsky (art director and designer), Maciek Szczerbowski (illustrator): Everything was Forever Until it was no More, Esmerine.
- Jud Haynes (art director, designer): Kubasongs, Kubasonics.
- Kee Avil (art director), Lawrence Fafard (photographer): Crease, Kee Avil.
- Lights (art director, illustrator), Virgilio Tzaj (designer), Matt Barnes (photographer): PEP, Lights.
Music video of the year
- “Fraud” by Emma Higgins (Jessie Reyez)
- “Unholy” by Floria Sigismondi (Sam Smith and Kim Petras)
- “Have Mercy” by Karena Evans (Chlöe)
- “Different Than Before” by Mayumi Yoshida (Amanda Sum)
- “Remember me for Me” by Sterling Larose (SonReal and Lily Moore)
Electronic album of the year
- Mecha Maiko – Not OK
- Odonis Odonis – Spectrums
- Rezz – Nightmare on Rezz Street 2 Mix
- Rich Aucoin – Synthetic Season One
- Teen Daze – Interior
Metal/hard music album of the year
- Cancer Bats – Psychic Jailbreak
- Get the Shot – Merciless Destruction
- Skull Fist – Paid in Full
- Voivod – Synchro Anarchy
- Wake – Thought Form Descent
Adult contemporary album of the year
- Francois Klark – Adventure Book
- Jann Arden – Descendant
- Marc Jordan & Amy Sky – He Sang she Sang
- Michael Bublé – Higher
- Tyler Shaw – A Tyler Shaw Christmas
Comedy album of the year
- Courtney Gilmour – Let me Hold Your Baby,
- Jackie Pirico – Splash Pad,
- Jon Dore – A Person who is Gingerbread
- Matt Wright – Here Live, not a Cat
- Zabrina Douglas – Things Black Girls Say — the Album
Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year
- “Please Do Not Lean” – Daniel Caesar feat. BadBadNotGood
- “Palisade” – Jon Vinyl
- “All I Need” – Safe
- “How to Make Love” – TheHonestGuy
- “Last One” – Savannah Ré feat. Dylan Sinclair
Rap single of the year
- “Alejandro Sosa” – 6ixbuzz and Pengz
- “Been Himma” – Dom Vallie
- “Wrath” – Freddie Dredd
- “Twin Flame” – Kaytranada and Anderson .Paak
- “Wrong Decisions” – Nav
Underground dance single of the year
- “Debonair” – Bensley
- “Aye Aye” – Blond:ish and Cameron Jack
- “The Time Is (Now)” – Fred Everything
- “I Knew Techno” – Greg Gow
- “Easy” – Tiga
Traditional Indigenous artist or group of the year
- Kâkîsimo ᑳᑮᓯᒧᐤ, Cikwes
- Katajjausiit, Iva & Angu
- Mikwanak Kamôsakinat, Joel Wood
- Ôskimacîtahowin: A New Beginning, Northern Cree
- Unbreakable, the Bearhead Sisters