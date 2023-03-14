Outside of Avril Lavigne being swarmed by a topless protestor during her presentation onstage, the 2023 Juno Awards went off without a hitch. The annual music ceremony for Canadian artists was held last night (March 13) in Edmonton at Rogers Place. Hosted by actor Simu Liu, some of the biggest names in music were present, well, except The Weeknd.

Despite not being present, the Toronto native was awarded five Junos, including Single of the year, Album of the year, and Artist of the year, making him the second most awarded music in Juno Awards history. The top spot is currently being held by Anne Murray. Other notable winners include Jessie Reyez, who not only performed but also took home the award for Contemporary R&B recording of the year for their album, Yessie.

Band Arkells also broke a record. After winning group of the year, the group is now the most awards in that category. Singer Savannah Ré hit a three-peat after winning traditional R&B recording of the year yet again.

View the full list of winners below.

TikTok Juno fan choice

Avril Lavigne

Lauren Spencer-Smith

MacKenzie Porter

Preston Pablo

Rêve

Shawn Mendes

Tate McRae

The Reklaws

The Weeknd

Tyler Shaw

Single of the year

“Bite Me” – Avril Lavigne

“Flowers Need Rain” – Preston Pablo and Banx & Ranx

“When You’re Gone” – Shawn Mendes

“She’s all I Wanna Be” – Tate McRae

“Sacrifice” – The Weeknd

International album of the year

Ed Sheeran – =

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Lil Nas X – Montero

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version)

Album of the year

Ali Gatie – Who Hurt You?

Avril Lavigne – Love Sux

Nav – Demons Protected By Angels

Tate McRae – I Used to Think I Could Fly,

The Weeknd – Dawn FM

Artist of the year

Avril Lavigne

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Michael Bublé

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Group of the year

Arcade Fire

Arkells

Billy Talent

Metric

The Reklaws

Breakthrough artist of the year

Dax

Devon Cole

Preston Pablo

RealestK

Rêve

Breakthrough group of the year

Banx & Ranx

Harm & Ease

Rare Americans

Tommy Lefroy

Wild Rivers

Songwriter of the year

Abel Tesfaye: “Less Than Zero” (co-songwriters Tomoko Yamaguch, Hamada Tetsuro, Daniel Lopatin, the Weeknd); “Out of Time” (co-songwriters Max Martin, Fragogian Josefsson, Axel Hedfors, Oscar Holter, Sebastian Ingrosso, Carl Nordstrom, Kevin Duane McCord); “Sacrifice” (co-songwriters Max Martin, Fragogian Josefsson, Axel Hedfors, Oscar Holter, Sebastian Ingrosso, Carl Nordstrom, Kevin Duane McCord).

Faouzia: “Anybody Else” (co-songwriters Andre Davidson, Michelle Buzz, Sean Davidson);

“Puppet” (co-songwriters Andre Davidson, Johnny Goldstein, Sean Davidson); “RIP, Love” (co-songwriters Fran Hall, Jakke Erixson).

Tate McRae: “Chaotic” (co-songwriter Victoria Zaro); “Feel Like Shit” (co-songwriters Victoria Zaro, Jacob Hindlin, Russell J Chell); “She’s all I Wanna Be” (co-songwriter Greogry Kurstin).

Tenille Townes: “The Last Time” (co-songwriters Gordon Sampson, Benjamin Goldsmith); “When you Need It” (co-songwriter Stephen Wrabel); “When’s it Gonna Happen” (co-songwriters Stephenie Jones, Stephen Wrabel).

Tobi: “Before we Panic” (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Eric Hagstrom, John Stephen Sudduth, Kevin Martin, Tony Martin, Stephenie Jones, Stephen Wrabel); “Flowers” (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Daniele Luppi, Homer Steinweiss, Nick Movshon, Nicole Wray, Leon Michels, Paul Spring); “Move” (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Jessica Lee Hansell, Jon Bap, Robin Hannibal, Tavon Thompson, Tyler Demorest).

Country album of the year

High Valley – Way Back

Jade Eagleson – Honkytonk Revival

Orville Peck – Bronco

Tenille Townes – Masquerades

The Reklaws – Good Ol’ Days

Adult alternative album of the year

Altameda – Born Losers

Basia Bulat – The Garden

Dan Mangan – Being Somewhere

The Sadies – Colder Streams

The Weather Station – How is it That I Should Look at the Stars

Alternative album of the year

Alvvays – Blue Rev

Luna Li – Duality

Ombiigizi – Sewn Back Together

Pup – The Unraveling of PupTheBand

Tanya Tagaq – Tongues

Pop album of the year

Alessia Cara – In the Meantime

Avril Lavigne – Love Sux

Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loneliest Tim,

Tate McRae – I Used to Think I Could Fly

The Weeknd – Dawn FM

Rock album of the year

Alexisonfire – Otherness

Billy Talent – Crisis of Faith

Nickelback – Get Rollin’

The Sheepdogs – Outta Sight

Three Days Grace – Explosions

Vocal jazz album of the year

Caity Gyorgy – Featuring

Diana Panton – Blue

Laura Anglade and Sam Kirmayer – Venez donc chez moi

Nikki Yanofsky – Nikki by Starlight

The Ostara Project – The Ostara Project

Jazz album of the year

Ernesto Cervini – Joy

Lauren Falls – A Little Louder Now

Luis Deniz – El Tinajon

Rafael Zaldivar – Rumba

Renee Rosnes – Kinds of Love

Jazz album of the year

Andrew Rathbun Quintet – Semantics

BadBadNotGood – Talk Memory

Carn Davidson 9 – The History of Us

Florian Hoefner Trio – Desert Bloom

Mark Kelso & the Jazz Exiles – The Dragon’s Tail

Instrumental album of the year

Canadian Brass – Canadiana,

Esmerine – Everything was Forever Until it was no More,

Hard Rubber Orchestra – Iguana

Jean-Michel Blais – Aubades

Stephan Moccio – Lionheart

Album francophone de l’année

Ariane Roy – Medium plaisir

Daniel Bélanger – Mercure en mai

Hubert Lenoir – Pictura de ipse: Musique directe

Les Louanges – Crash

Lisa LeBlanc – Chiac Disco

Children’s album of the year

Beppie – Nice to Meet You

Jeremy and Jazzy – Say Hello

Splash’N Boots – I am Love

Walk off the Earth and Romeo Eats – Walk off the Earth & Romeo Eats, Vol. 2

Young Maestro and Keysha Freshh – Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Julia the Great

Classical album of the year (solo artist)

Bruce Liu – Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021,

David Jalbert – Prokofiev: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 1

Isabel Bayrakdarian – La Zingarella: Through Romany Songland

James Ehnes – Bach: Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin

Philip Chiu – Fables

Classical album of the year (large ensemble)

Clara – Robert – Johannes: Lyrical Echoes, Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Shelley

Handel: Messiah, HWV 56, Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble Vocal Arts-Quebec, conducted by Matthias Maute, featuring Karina Gauvin

Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen – Arvo Pärt: Symphonie No. 4, ‘Los Angeles,’ I Musici de Montréal, conducted by Jean-Marie Zeitouni

Viola Borealis, Orchestre de l’Agora, conducted by Nicolas Ellis, featuring Marina Thibeault

Radiant Dawn: Music for Advent and Christmas, The Elora Singers, conducted by Mark Vuorinen

Classical album of the year (small ensemble)

Andrew Balfour and musica intima – Nagamo

ARC Ensemble – Hemsi: Chamber Works

collectif9 – Vagues et ombres

Elinor Frey and Rosa Barocca, conducted by Claude Lapalme – Early Italian Cello Concertos

Suzie LeBlanc, Marie Nadeau-Tremblay, Vincent Lauzer, and Sylvain Bergeron – De la cour de Louis XIV à Shippagan! Chants traditionnels acadiens et airs de cour du XVIIe siècle

Classical composition of the year

Anthony Tan – An Overall Augmented Sense of Well-being

Bekah Simms – Bestiary I & II

Keyan Emami – The Black Fish

Nicole Lizée – Prayers for Ruins

Vincent Ho – Supervillain Études,

Rap album/EP of the year

Boslen – Gonzo

Classified – Retrospected (Acoustic)

Jazz Cartier – The Fleur Print Vol. 2

Nav – Demons Protected by Angels

Tobi – Shall I Continue?

Dance recording of the year

“Afterglow” – Bob Moses and Kasablanca

“Shinigami Eyes” – Grimes

“These Nights,” – Loud Luxury feat. Kiddo

“Ctrl + Alt + Del” – Rêve

“Spiral” – Rezz

Contemporary R&B recording of the year

“When Flowers Bloom” – Adria Kain

“If I Get Caught” – dvsn

No Longer in the Suburbs – Dylan Sinclair

Yessie – Jessie Reyez

“WTF” – Savannah Ré

Reggae recording of the year

“Water” – Ammoye

“Like a Star” – Celena

“Jah Love” – Exco Levi

“In the Streets” – Kairo McLean

“Reggae Party,” – Kirk Diamond, Kairo McLean and Finn feat. Kairo McLean

Contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year

Watin, Aysanabee

Zhawenim, Digging Roots

Code Red, Indian City

Beyond the Reservoir, Julian Taylor

The Crossing, Susan Aglukark

Contemporary roots album of the year

Blackie and the Rodeo Kings – O Glory

Fortunate Ones – That was you and Me

Shakura S’Aida – Hold on to Love

The Bros. Landreth – Come Morning

The East Pointers – House of Dreams

Traditional roots album of the year

Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves – Hurricane Clarice

Le Vent du Nord – 20 printemps

Mama’s Broke – Narrow Line

Pharis & Jason Romero – Tell ‘Em You Were Gold

The McDades – The Empress

Blues album of the year

Angelique Francis – Long River

Crystal Shawanda – Midnight Blues

Harrison Kennedy – Thanks for Tomorrow

Spencer Mackenzie – Preach to my Soul

The Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer – Live at the King Eddy

Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year

Dan Bremnes – Into the Wild

Daniel Ojo – Trust

Jordan St. Cyr – Jordan St. Cyr

Love & the Outcome – Only Ever Always

Tehillah Worship – The Church Will Rise,

Global music album of the year

Ghalia Benali, Constantinople, and Kiya Tabassian – In the Footsteps of Rumi

Lenka Lichtenberg – Thieves of Dreams,

Pierre Kwenders – José Louis and the Paradox of Love,

Ruby Singh – Vox.Infold,

Wesli – Tradisyon,

Jack Richardson producer of the year

Akeel Henry: “For Tonight,” Giveon (co-producers Sevn Thomas, Jahaan Sweet); “Splash,” John Legend (co-producer Tone, Kevin Ekofo).

Banx & Ranx: “Ctrl + Alt + Del,” Rêve; “Dynamite feat. Sia,” Sean Paul (co-producers Greg Kurstin, Jason Jigzagula Henriques).

Kaytranada: “dog food,” IDK; “Iced Tea,” Joyce Wrice and Kaytranada.

Mike Wise: “10 Things I Hate About You,” Leah Kate; “Yuck,” Charli XCX.

Murda Beatz: “California Breeze,” Lil Baby (co-producer Marcel Korkutata); “Have Mercy,” Chlöe (co-producers Chlöe, BoogzDaBeast, Fnz, Joseph L’Etranger).

Recording engineer of the year

Derek Hoffman: “My Body,” Lili-Ann De Francesco; “Stronger Than you Know,” the East Pointers.

George Seara: “Hell/Heaven,” Keshi; “It’ll be Okay,” Shawn Mendes.

Gus van Go: “Grow up Tomorrow,” the Beaches; “What Feels Like Eternity,” Metric.

Jason Dufour: “She Don’t Know,” Jade Eagleson; “The old Me,” Ria Mae.

Serban Ghenea: “That’s What I Want,” Lil Nas X; “Unholy,” Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras.

Album artwork of the year

Emy Storey (art director, designer, photographer), Becca McFarlane and Pamela Littky (photographers): Crybaby, Tegan and Sara.

Ian Ilavsky (art director and designer), Maciek Szczerbowski (illustrator): Everything was Forever Until it was no More, Esmerine.

Jud Haynes (art director, designer): Kubasongs, Kubasonics.

Kee Avil (art director), Lawrence Fafard (photographer): Crease, Kee Avil.

Lights (art director, illustrator), Virgilio Tzaj (designer), Matt Barnes (photographer): PEP, Lights.

Music video of the year

“Fraud” by Emma Higgins (Jessie Reyez)

“Unholy” by Floria Sigismondi (Sam Smith and Kim Petras)

“Have Mercy” by Karena Evans (Chlöe)

“Different Than Before” by Mayumi Yoshida (Amanda Sum)

“Remember me for Me” by Sterling Larose (SonReal and Lily Moore)

Electronic album of the year

Mecha Maiko – Not OK

Odonis Odonis – Spectrums

Rezz – Nightmare on Rezz Street 2 Mix

Rich Aucoin – Synthetic Season One

Teen Daze – Interior

Metal/hard music album of the year

Cancer Bats – Psychic Jailbreak

Get the Shot – Merciless Destruction

Skull Fist – Paid in Full

Voivod – Synchro Anarchy

Wake – Thought Form Descent

Adult contemporary album of the year

Francois Klark – Adventure Book

Jann Arden – Descendant

Marc Jordan & Amy Sky – He Sang she Sang

Michael Bublé – Higher

Tyler Shaw – A Tyler Shaw Christmas

Comedy album of the year

Courtney Gilmour – Let me Hold Your Baby,

Jackie Pirico – Splash Pad,

Jon Dore – A Person who is Gingerbread

Matt Wright – Here Live, not a Cat

Zabrina Douglas – Things Black Girls Say — the Album

Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year

“Please Do Not Lean” – Daniel Caesar feat. BadBadNotGood

“Palisade” – Jon Vinyl

“All I Need” – Safe

“How to Make Love” – TheHonestGuy

“Last One” – Savannah Ré feat. Dylan Sinclair

Rap single of the year

“Alejandro Sosa” – 6ixbuzz and Pengz

“Been Himma” – Dom Vallie

“Wrath” – Freddie Dredd

“Twin Flame” – Kaytranada and Anderson .Paak

“Wrong Decisions” – Nav

Underground dance single of the year

“Debonair” – Bensley

“Aye Aye” – Blond:ish and Cameron Jack

“The Time Is (Now)” – Fred Everything

“I Knew Techno” – Greg Gow

“Easy” – Tiga

Traditional Indigenous artist or group of the year