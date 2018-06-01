Getty Image

As we round out the first half of 2018, it’s frankly astounding how many great rock records we’ve received thus far this year. From indie artists on the come-up to classic acts padding their already-impressive discographies, it’s not just the amount, but the range of different sounds and textures that’s most impressive of all.

This week is no different. From the latest, heartfelt project from the tongue-in-cheek troubadour Father John Misty to the solo return of one of the greatest singers of the 20th Century, along with new projects from a pair of the best women songwriters in the world today and the latest from emo god Tim Kinsella, here’s the best rock albums that dropped this week.