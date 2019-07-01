All The Best Rap Albums Of June 2019

Getty Image

From Gucci Mane and Future to Freddie Gibbs, Benny The Butcher and Mach Hommy, the last month of hip-hop releases has everyone covered. There are the aforementioned artists, as well as the genre-bending exploits of Goldlink and upstart artist Pell, and the grimy war reports from Chicago’s Polo G and Brooklyn favorites The Underachievers. Here are the best releases of the month:

Gucci Mane, Delusions Of Grandeur

The theme for this month is widely respected artists sticking to their script and delivering their fans exactly what they expect in a potent dosage. Gucci Mane’s latest effort Delusions Of Grandeur is a prime example, as the trap lord once again exercises his winning formula of an easy-going delivery chockful of witty lines over thumping trap production.

Gucci hasn’t just won his acclaim with quantity, but a consistent level of quality that’s demonstrated on tracks like the redemptive “Proud Of You.” He rides co-pilot on a notable portion of the project’s 18-tracks, collaborating with old friends Rick Ross and Young Dolph as well as the newer generation of artists like the smooth “Blind” with A Boogie and “ICE” with Gunna and Lil Baby. There are no delusions on this project, as Gucci Mane sticks to what works for him and delivers his fans his second effort in six months.

Future, Save Me

Future has undoubtedly been treading the same lovelorn, nihilistic waters for the past several years — but luckily for him, his fans usually seem to enjoy the ride. Ditto for Save Me, an EP where the ATLien uses his pained crooning to get gruff, flashy, menacing, and debaucherous with bits of relatable melancholy sprinkled in between. “Shotgun” is the most-talked-about track from the project, as he may or may not have thrown his ex Ciara under the bus for the umpteenth time with a little reverse psychology. He croons about an ex who stayed loyal to him over the track, which samples Ciara’s “Promise.”

The entire story is microcosmic of what’s been keeping Future from pushing into a new realm of artistry, as he’s just a bit too stuck on the past, and is releasing music that too often loses its appeal after the initial rush of “new Future” dissipates. This project will undoubtedly rock through the summer, but hopefully, he saves himself and goes back to the drawing board for future work.