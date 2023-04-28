The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2023

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each April brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of April below. Get it here.

Jai Paul — Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones) It’s not often we hear much from Jai Paul, but he just played Coachella and he also has a fresh new vinyl release. It’s a pressing of Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones), the officially released version of Paul’s famously leaked set of demos from 2013. This is the first time the set has ever been made available on vinyl and only 3,000 copies were made available, so it’s a must-have for Jai Paul die-hards. Get it here. Warren Zevon — Excitable Boy (Reissue) 45 years ago, in 1978, the now-late Warren Zevon dropped what would become his signature album, Excitable Boy. For this reissue (which features classics like “Werewolves Of London” and the title track), the album was remastered from the original analog master tapes and pressed on 180g 45 RPM vinyl, making this edition an audiophile’s dream. Get it here.

Rudimental — Home (10th Anniversary Reissue) Rudimental is a beloved UK dance music institution now, but it all started with 2013’s Home. It’s been a decade since that debut album dropped, so now there’s a new anniversary edition that includes a number of new remixes made specially for this reissue. Get it here. The White Stripes — Elephant (Deluxe) Jack White and the folks at Third Man Records know their way around vinyl, so their new deluxe reissue of the White Stripes classic Elephant is one to behold. It’s pressed on beautiful clear, colored, smoky vinyl, which is home to beloved tunes like “Seven Nation Army” and “The Hardest Button To Button.” Get it here.

Aesop Rock and Blockhead — Garbology Instrumentals and The Recycling Bin Aesop Rock and Blockhead have formed a strong partnership over the years, and now the rapper and producer are bringing a pair of their projects to vinyl for the first time. Garbology Instrumentals is an instrumental version (duh) of the pair’s 2021 album, while The Recycling Bin is a companion EP featuring Blockhead remixes of Aesop songs that Blockhead previously wasn’t involved with. Get it here. Love And Rockets — Earth, Sun, Moon (Reissue) and Love And Rockets (Reissue) ’80s English rock group Love And Rockets (which rose from the ashes of Bauhaus) is in the midst of some catalogue reissues and April brought a pair of new ones. Both albums — Earth, Sun, Moon and the self-titled one — come on classic black vinyl and the latter includes their best-known song, the top-three hit “So Alive.” Get Earth, Sun, Moon here. Get Love And Rockets here.

Violent Femmes — Violent Femmes (Reissue) Record Store Day was this month and Craft Recordings came through with a number of reissues, including a new picture disc to mark the 40th anniversary of Violent Femmes’ self-titled album. Aside from being a gorgeous piece to look at, it features favorites like “Blister in the Sun” and “Please Do Not Go.” Get it here. Paul McCartney And Wings — Red Rose Speedway (50th Anniversary Reissue) Speaking of Record Store Day, Paul McCartney And Wings made the day count with a 50th anniversary rerelease of Red Rose Speedway. This edition will sound as good as possible thanks to the half-speed remastering treatment the LP received. This was the first Wings album to top the charts in the US, so if you don’t have any of the McCartney group in your vinyl library, this reissue is a good place to start. Get it here.