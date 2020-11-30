The Best Vinyl Releases Of November 2020

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of November below.

Grandaddy — The Sophtware Slump 20th Anniversary Collection Grandaddy re-released their classic album The Sophtware Slump and included a fresh version of the songs played on a wooden piano. The band’s Jason Lytle recently told Uproxx of making it, “I remember wanting to make a really good record. I remember the whole Grandaddy thing had really kind of started firing up and our minds were kind of blown by how busy we were and how interested people were after the whole touring cycle of Under The Western Freeway, the album before it. And I just wanted to step up. I wanted to make it the most interesting, imaginative sounding record that I could. There was a lot of exciting shit going on at the time, too. The Flaming Lips were making these really amazing, cool, weird-ass, imaginative sounding records. Radiohead’s OK Computer blew my f*cking mind. I was just feeding off of all that stuff.” Get it here. Pylon — Pylon Box Pylon was a hugely influential alternative group of the ’80s, and now their first two albums, Gyrate and Chomp, headline a new box set. A big attraction of the release aside from the albums is the 200-page hardcover book that’s signed by the band’s surviving members and features writings from people like Carrie Brownstein, Steve Albini, Bradford Cox, and members of R.E.M., Interpol, and The B-52’s. Get it here.

The Cranberries — No Need To Argue (Reissue) You know “Zombie,” and No Need To Argue, the iconic song’s parent album, has gotten a fancy new vinyl rerelease. This edition features the remastered album, three B-sides (“Away,” “I Don’t Need,” and “So Cold In Ireland”), and 19 previously unreleased tracks, including two that haven’t been available in any official capacity before this, including a demo of “Serious” that was previously only available in low quality on YouTube. Get it here. Drive-By Truckers — Live From Austin, TX Once upon a time, Drive-By Truckers gave a great performance on the legendary Austin City Limits PBS series, and now that performance has been further immortalized on a fresh vinyl edition. This comes in addition to five reissues of past records, with each one featuring newly remastered audio from the original sources. The live set gets notes from Austin City Limits producer Terry Lickona. Get it here.

Nickel Creek — Nickel Creek, This Side, and Why Should The Fire Die? (Reissues) Chris Thile’s Nickel Creek broke out in 2000 with their self-titled album, and now that career-launching effort, as well as the two albums that followed, have been re-released on audiophile-quality LPs. Each album is available in limited editions (only 500 pressings of each) pressed on some gorgeous vinyl colors: translucent opal vinyl, marbled mahogany, and translucent gold and red marbled. Get it here. The Best Of Bond…James Bond A lot of legendary James Bond themes have been recorded over the years, and now the finest of them have been compiled in this new 3-LP collection. Billie Eilish’s new one, “No Time To Die,” is included, as are other Oscar-winning classics by the likes of Adele and Sam Smith. Get it here.

Amy Winehouse — 12×7: The Singles Collection This new Amy Winehouse vinyl release is for completionist fans. It includes the singles from her three albums — Frank, Back To Black, and Lioness: Hidden Treasures — housed in individual picture sleeves and pressed on black vinyl and features a 20-page lyrics booklet and a set of art cards. Get it here. Erykah Badu — Mama’s Gun (Vinyl Me, Please Reissue) Vinyl Me, Please is back with another titillating, exclusive pressing, and this one is for one of Badu’s classics. This edition of Mama’s Gun has been remastered, is pressed on scarlet and gold vinyl, and includes an exclusive art print. Get it here.

Elvis Costello — The Complete Armed Forces Costello’s Armed Forces is an album worth celebrating, and that’s just what this new expanded edition of the 1979 classic does. The set consists of nine total vinyl records (three each of 12-inch LPs, 10-inch LPs, and 7-inch singles), and it includes new remasters of the album, B-sides, alternate versions and outtakes, demos, and live recordings, including 23 unreleased live tracks. Get it here. Nelly — Country Grammar (20th Anniversary Reissue) Country Grammar is a Diamond-certified album, and 20 years later, it’s back in an anniversary vinyl edition. It has been pressed on black and translucent blue releases, and both feature bonus tracks available on vinyl for the first time: “Icey,” “Come Over,” “Country Grammar (Instrumental),” and “Ride Wit Me (Instrumental).” Get it here.