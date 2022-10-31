The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of October below.

Taylor Swift — Midnights Midnights is perhaps the biggest album of the year so far, and as always, Taylor Swift came through with the merch. Her webstore has four differently colored versions of the album on vinyl, too. If you want to dig deep into your pockets and buy all of them, the four editions can be placed together and form a clock face on their back sides. Get it here. Discovery — LP (Reissue) In 2009, former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij and Ra Ra Riot’s Wes Miles got together for a full-length album: LP, credited to Discovery. This new reissue of the album comes in a number of different colors and includes an unlisted bonus track that wasn’t on the original XL Recordings pressing. Get it here.

Queens Of The Stone Age — Queens Of The Stone Age (Reissue) Queens Of The Stone Age became one of the most respected rock bands of their era and it all started with the 1998 self-titled debut album. Now, it’s back in print on vinyl for the first time in ten years, in either standard black or limited-edition opaque orange vinyl. Get it here. Siouxsie And The Banshees — All Souls Here’s a peculiar one: Siouxsie Sioux collected rarities and classics for a compilation crafted specifically for fall. All tracks have been remastered, the album comes with new artwork directed by Sioux, and some songs here haven’t been seen on vinyl in decades. Get it here.

Thursday — Full Collapse (Reissue) It’s been over 20 years since influential post-hardcore group Thursday released Full Collapse, their sophomore album that would go on to be an emo classic. Now fans can get their hands on a limited-edition (only 5,000 copies are being released worldwide) vinyl reissue, spread across three 10-inch LPs and accompanied by a unique hardcover book. Check out our feature on the album. Get it here. Tom Waits — Alice (Reissue) and Blood Money (Reissue) Tom Waits was busy in 2002 when he dropped two new albums: Alice and Blood Money. Both of those projects turn 20 this year, so now Waits has reissued them. On top of the new vinyl pressings, the digital deluxe versions also include new live renditions of five tracks per album. Get Alice here. Get Blood Money here.

The Beatles — Revolver (Reissue) A Beatles vinyl reissue isn’t exactly a hard sell, especially when it comes to this new release of Revolver. This version features newly mixed audio available in mono, stereo, and Dolby Atmos iterations, and the Super Deluxe edition even comes with a 100-page hardbound book. It’s a must-own for any Beatles fan, and probably any music fan, too. Get it here. The Libertines — Up The Bracket (20th Anniversary Reissue) The Libertines established themselves as major players in the 2000s UK indie rock scene with their 2002 debut album Up The Bracket, which has now gotten a 20th-anniversary reissue. The Super Deluxe Edition is particularly impressive, featuring 65 previously unreleased recordings, including original demos, radio sessions, and live performances. Get it here.